Kazakhstan teams seize early lead at UAE SWAT Challenge 2026

Dubai: Teams from Kazakhstan set an early pace at the UAE SWAT Challenge 2026, clinching the top two positions in the Assault Challenge as the seventh edition of the global championship got under way on Saturday at the Training City in Al Ruwayyah.
Kazakhstan C secured first place with a time of 1 minute 28.32 seconds, earning 109 points, while Kazakhstan D followed closely in second place after completing the course in 1 minute 30.72 seconds to score 108 points. Russia’s Malakhit Team One finished third, clocking 1 minute 35.98 seconds and collecting 107 points.
The top-performing teams were honoured by Major Saif Muhair Al Mazroui, Assistant Commander-in-Chief for Operations Affairs at Dubai Police, in the presence of Fahad Al Hassawi, Chief Executive Officer of Emirates Integrated Telecommunications Company (du), along with senior Dubai Police officers.
Al Mazroui praised the high standard displayed on the opening day, noting the professionalism and precision demonstrated by participating teams. The Assault Challenge tested operational coordination, accurate live firing, obstacle navigation, physical endurance, and the evacuation of simulated casualties under intense time pressure, setting the tone for a highly competitive championship.
