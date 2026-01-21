GOLD/FOREX
Kazakhstan returns to UAE SWAT Challenge with five teams, including all-female unit

Annual event aims to promote the exchange of operational expertise among tactical units

Last updated:
Aghaddir Ali, Senior Reporter
2 MIN READ
Dubai: Kazakhstan has confirmed its participation in the seventh edition of the UAE SWAT Challenge, set to take place from February 7 to 11, 2026, at the Training City in Al Ruwayyah, Dubai.

The Central Asian nation will compete with five teams this year, including one all-female unit, underlining its strong commitment and high level of preparedness for one of the world’s most demanding tactical competitions.

Kazakhstan’s return follows a standout performance in the previous edition, where its elite Sunkar Team secured second place overall at the sixth UAE SWAT Challenge.

The team finished runners-up with 470 points, narrowly missing the top spot to China’s Police Team B, which claimed first place with 480 points.

The UAE SWAT Challenge is regarded as one of the largest and most prestigious international competitions for specialised tactical units, bringing together elite teams from police forces across the globe.

The sixth edition set a Guinness World Records title for hosting the highest number of participating countries in a specialised SWAT competition, with teams from 46 nations taking part.

The annual event aims to promote the exchange of operational expertise among tactical units, highlight international best practices in rapid intervention operations, and assess team readiness, efficiency, and coordination under pressure.

Participating teams compete across five intensive challenges designed to test tactical capability, physical endurance, accuracy and teamwork, with daily points contributing to the overall championship standings.

Members of the public are welcome to attend the event and support the competing teams throughout the five-day challenge.

The UAE SWAT Challenge will also be streamed live on its official  channels, allowing viewers worldwide to follow the competition and cheer on their national teams.

