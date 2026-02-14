Community spirit shines at UAE SWAT Challenge 2026

He said Dubai Police opened volunteer registration as part of ongoing efforts to promote a culture of volunteering and encourage community participation in major national events. The UAE SWAT Challenge has evolved into one of the world’s leading platforms bringing together elite special police units, rapid intervention teams and tactical forces from across the globe.

Ali Jaber, who has participated in the UAE SWAT Challenge since its first edition, described volunteering as both a way of life and a duty towards serving the community, adding that he was proud to support Dubai Police in organising the competition on a global stage.

Expressing appreciation, Brigadier Al Mansoori said: “We thank every volunteer who dedicated their time and effort to the success of this global event. Their commitment reflects the spirit of teamwork and makes a tangible difference in the community.”

