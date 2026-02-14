GOLD/FOREX
Community spirit shines at UAE SWAT Challenge 2026

Dubai Police commend volunteers for boosting safety and event organisation

Aghaddir Ali, Senior Reporter
Community members praised for supporting global tactical event at Al Ruwayyah.
Dubai: Dubai Police have praised the efforts of volunteers who played a key role in supporting the organisation of the UAE SWAT Challenge 2026, held from February 7 to 11 at the Training City in Al Ruwayyah.

Brigadier Ali Khalfan Al Mansoori, Director of the General Department of Community Happiness at Dubai Police, praised the efforts of volunteers from diverse nationalities who supported the seventh edition of the global tactical competition.

He said Dubai Police opened volunteer registration as part of ongoing efforts to promote a culture of volunteering and encourage community participation in major national events. The UAE SWAT Challenge has evolved into one of the world’s leading platforms bringing together elite special police units, rapid intervention teams and tactical forces from across the globe.

Brigadier Al Mansoori noted that providing volunteer opportunities aligns with government directives aimed at strengthening community engagement and reinforcing shared responsibility between institutions and society, while supporting sustainable development goals and enhancing quality of life.

He added that, in line with the directives of Lieutenant General Abdulla Khalifa Al Marri, Commander-in-Chief of Dubai Police, the force continues to prioritise strong community partnerships by investing in volunteer programmes that support community security, raise preventive awareness and strengthen public trust.

According to Brigadier Al Mansoori, participation in the UAE SWAT Challenge and its accompanying events offers volunteers valuable practical experience, helps develop skills and fosters a strong sense of belonging and national pride.

“Volunteers also gain first-hand exposure to tactical police operations by observing competitions that showcase rapid response capabilities and operational readiness,” he said.

He highlighted the success of previous volunteer initiatives in supporting crowd management and event organisation, noting that Dubai Police continues to attract committed individuals whose efforts contribute to community service and reinforce Dubai’s reputation as one of the world’s safest cities.

Expressing appreciation, Brigadier Al Mansoori said: “We thank every volunteer who dedicated their time and effort to the success of this global event. Their commitment reflects the spirit of teamwork and makes a tangible difference in the community.”

Volunteers, in turn, expressed pride in taking part in the international event.

Ali Jaber, who has participated in the UAE SWAT Challenge since its first edition, described volunteering as both a way of life and a duty towards serving the community, adding that he was proud to support Dubai Police in organising the competition on a global stage.

For Shawqi Abdulwahid, who volunteered for the second consecutive year, the event provided an opportunity to serve society while meeting people from different cultures and learning more about specialised police work.

Ahmad Abdel Fattah said volunteering with Dubai Police across various events allowed him to assist the public, enhance audience engagement and develop new skills while interacting with diverse community groups.

