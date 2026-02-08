Visitors to the UAE SWAT Challenge 2026 are discovering that the event offers more than high-intensity tactical competitions. On the sidelines, Dubai Police have opened the doors to the “Your Security, Our Happiness” exhibition, an interactive platform that brings the force closer to the community through education, technology, and family-focused activities.

A key feature of the exhibition highlights Dubai Police services dedicated to safeguarding the rights of children and women. Visitors are guided on how to access support through the Dubai Police smart app, the official website or by calling 901, ensuring help is accessible whenever needed.

Learning through play with Khalid Magazine Families and young visitors are drawn to a dedicated area hosted by Khalid Magazine, published by the Security Media Department. The space blends education and entertainment through interactive digital games, sports activities, quizzes and competitions. Children can also take home printed magazines, police-themed stickers and activity booklets.

Dubai Police are also showcasing their upgraded digital service that allows users to check criminal, financial and travel-related status through the smart app or website. The service enables residents to review most cases without visiting police stations or courts, identify any registered reports, complete instant electronic payments and know which authority to contact if further action is required — helping avoid unexpected issues during travel or official procedures.

The exhibition also offers a glimpse of the fifth edition of the World Police Summit, scheduled to take place from June 23 to 25, 2026, at the Dubai World Trade Centre. The summit will bring together global police leaders and security experts to address emerging challenges and share best practices.

One of the exhibition’s standout attractions is the autonomous robotic patrol vehicle DPR02. Capable of operating independently in urban environments and on open roads, the vehicle connects directly to operations rooms and uses 360-degree cameras and advanced sensors to monitor and analyse its surroundings in real time.

Visitors are also introduced to the Dubai Police smart app — a comprehensive digital platform offering services such as paying fines, reporting accidents, requesting certificates and permits, and using the SOS emergency feature. Available in multiple languages, the app allows users to complete transactions quickly without visiting police stations.

Aghaddir is a senior news reporter at Gulf News with more than a decade of experience covering the UAE’s most pressing developments. Known for her sharp eye for detail and deep expertise in the country’s legal and security systems, Aghaddir delivers journalism that clarifies complex issues and informs public discourse. While based in Sharjah, she also covers Dubai and the northern emirates. She leads daily reporting with a strong focus on breaking news, law enforcement, courts, crime, and legislation. Her work also spans education, public safety, environmental issues, and compelling community and adventure features. Aghaddir’s investigative stories engage readers in meaningful conversations about the nation’s evolving challenges and opportunities. Her interests include public policy, judicial affairs, social issues, healthcare, and governance, and her body of work reflects a commitment to accurate, impactful, and socially relevant journalism. She has established herself as a reliable and trusted voice in the region's media.