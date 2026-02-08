Interactive exhibits highlight Dubai Police's modern approach
Visitors to the UAE SWAT Challenge 2026 are discovering that the event offers more than high-intensity tactical competitions. On the sidelines, Dubai Police have opened the doors to the “Your Security, Our Happiness” exhibition, an interactive platform that brings the force closer to the community through education, technology, and family-focused activities.
Designed to engage visitors of all ages, the exhibition reflects Dubai Police’s approach to modern policing — combining safety, innovation, and public happiness. Through smart services, awareness programmes and hands-on experiences, visitors gain insight into how security and community partnership intersect in daily life.
A key feature of the exhibition highlights Dubai Police services dedicated to safeguarding the rights of children and women. Visitors are guided on how to access support through the Dubai Police smart app, the official website or by calling 901, ensuring help is accessible whenever needed.
Dubai Police are also showcasing their upgraded digital service that allows users to check criminal, financial and travel-related status through the smart app or website. The service enables residents to review most cases without visiting police stations or courts, identify any registered reports, complete instant electronic payments and know which authority to contact if further action is required — helping avoid unexpected issues during travel or official procedures.
Learning through play with Khalid Magazine Families and young visitors are drawn to a dedicated area hosted by Khalid Magazine, published by the Security Media Department. The space blends education and entertainment through interactive digital games, sports activities, quizzes and competitions. Children can also take home printed magazines, police-themed stickers and activity booklets.
The Positive Spirit Council is hosting creative workshops for children, including wood painting and candle-making. Visitors can also watch short films showcasing sports, community and awareness initiatives organised throughout the year in collaboration with various partners, all aimed at promoting tolerance, coexistence and social responsibility.
Dubai Police are encouraging visitors to explore volunteering opportunities through their official platform, allowing individuals to contribute to community safety, develop teamwork skills and play an active role in public service.
The Aman Roads platform introduces visitors to road-safety initiatives targeting drivers, pedestrians and school students. The programme focuses on safe behaviour, traffic regulations and staying connected with Dubai Police for guidance and support.
At the Dubai Police Museum section, visitors can step back in time through historic artefacts, equipment and photographs that trace the organisation’s journey from its early days to its modern role today.
The exhibition also offers a glimpse of the fifth edition of the World Police Summit, scheduled to take place from June 23 to 25, 2026, at the Dubai World Trade Centre. The summit will bring together global police leaders and security experts to address emerging challenges and share best practices.
Daily competitions based on speed and quick thinking add to the excitement, with valuable prizes awarded throughout the UAE SWAT Challenge.
The International Hemaya Centre, part of Dubai Police’s anti-narcotics efforts, is also present. The centre focuses on drug-prevention awareness, particularly among young people, through creative programmes, interactive workshops and multilingual digital campaigns.
Visitors can learn more about the Your Neighbourhood Police Officer initiative, which strengthens trust between residents and police officers. The programme enables direct communication with specialised officers, encouraging feedback and ensuring timely, accurate support.
One of the exhibition’s standout attractions is the autonomous robotic patrol vehicle DPR02. Capable of operating independently in urban environments and on open roads, the vehicle connects directly to operations rooms and uses 360-degree cameras and advanced sensors to monitor and analyse its surroundings in real time.
Visitors are also introduced to the Dubai Police smart app — a comprehensive digital platform offering services such as paying fines, reporting accidents, requesting certificates and permits, and using the SOS emergency feature. Available in multiple languages, the app allows users to complete transactions quickly without visiting police stations.
Sign up for the Daily Briefing
Get the latest news and updates straight to your inbox