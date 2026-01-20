Visitors were briefed on the use of aircraft and aerial surveillance systems
Abu Dhabi Police highlighted a range of smart systems and advanced policing technologies during its participation in UMEX and SIMTEX 2026, held at the Abu Dhabi National Exhibition Centre (ADNEC).
Represented by the Saif bin Zayed Academy for Police and Security Sciences and several police sectors, Abu Dhabi Police showcased modern equipment and digital solutions designed to support security operations and improve public safety. The exhibitions attracted strong interest from specialists, visitors, and official delegations from inside and outside the UAE.
At the Abu Dhabi Police pavilion, visitors were introduced to mobile ballistic laboratories, which allow officers to carry out on-site ballistic analysis directly at incident locations. These labs help speed up investigations by providing quick and accurate results using specialised tools and modern devices, reducing the time needed to process evidence.
The pavilion also featured the “Ideas Incubator” programme, an initiative aimed at encouraging innovation and supporting creative projects in the security field. The programme focuses on developing new ideas that can improve police services and strengthen the overall security system, in line with international standards.
Another key highlight was the Virtual Training Portal, which offers a digital training environment based on three-dimensional simulation and realistic scenarios. The platform helps police personnel build skills and prepare for different field situations in a safe and controlled setting, improving readiness and response levels.
Abu Dhabi Police also presented the “Safe City” system, which uses artificial intelligence and smart data analysis to support public safety. The system helps monitor movement across the city, analyse patterns, and support quick decision-making during incidents.
The Emirates Center for Electronic Evidence showcased advanced tools used to collect and analyse digital evidence. The centre explained its role in supporting cyber investigations and dealing with online crimes, while also focusing on building specialist skills in digital forensics based on global best practices.
In addition, the Police Aviation Department highlighted its capabilities in aerial support, emergency response, and search and rescue operations. Visitors were briefed on the use of aircraft and aerial surveillance systems that support ground teams and enhance security coverage.
Abu Dhabi Police said its participation in UMEX and SIMTEX 2026 reflects its commitment to innovation and smart policing. The force stressed the importance of keeping pace with global developments in unmanned systems, simulation, and training to strengthen security operations and ensure the highest levels of readiness.
The participation also supports Abu Dhabi Police’s wider goal of enhancing community safety through technology, knowledge exchange, and continuous development of police capabilities
