37,878 visitors attend UMEX and SimTEX 2026 in a record-breaking edition

Seventh edition records 45% growth in company participation compared to the previous cycle
The seventh—and largest—edition of the Unmanned Systems Exhibition (UMEX) and the Simulation and Training Exhibition (SimTEX) 2026 concluded at ADNEC Centre Abu Dhabi after three days, running from January 20 to 22. The exhibitions showcased the latest advancements in autonomous systems technologies.
Organised by ADNEC Group in collaboration with the Ministry of Defence and Tawazun Council for Defence Empowerment, with strategic partnership from EDGE Group and Abu Dhabi Mobility, UMEX and SimTEX 2026 welcomed more than 37,878 visitors over three days. This strong turnout further cemented the event’s status as the world’s largest specialised platform for autonomous systems.
The latest edition set a new benchmark in exhibitor and brand participation, featuring 390 exhibitors, marking an 82% increase compared to 2024, with participation from 40 countries, reflecting a 14% growth over the previous edition.
UMEX and SimTEX continued to serve as leading global platforms driving the growth of unmanned systems within the defence sector. Tawazun Council for Defence Empowerment announced the signing of Dh3.6 billion worth of deals—representing a 20% increase compared to the 2024 edition.
The exhibitions witnessed the signing of multiple agreements underscoring a strategic commitment to advancing defence capabilities, accelerating the adoption of advanced technologies, and expanding collaboration with national and international companies in unmanned systems, simulation, and training.
Brigadier Mohammed Obaid Al Marashdi, Chairman of the Organising Committee of UMEX and SimTEX, said the latest edition marked a pivotal milestone for the international specialised event, highlighting the high level of organisation and the spirit of integrated collaboration between national talent and supporting partners.
Humaid Matar Al Dhaheri, Managing Director and Group CEO of ADNEC Group, part of Modon, said: “This edition of UMEX and SimTEX exceeded all expectations in terms of scale, scope, and ambition. We witnessed unprecedented participation from leading companies and institutions.”
UMEX and SimTEX 2026 recorded a balanced exhibitor mix, with 45% national companies and 55% international firms, providing global platforms for product launches, international exposure, engagement with high-quality buyers and investors, and accelerated business growth.
The latest edition attracted more than 750 participants to the International Defence Conference, while the exhibitions featured multiple stages hosting panel discussions, keynote addresses, presentations, dialogues, and expert debates.
Abu Dhabi Mobility, the strategic organising partner for mobility, presented forward-looking insights into the future of autonomous driving, alongside expert perspectives on building autonomous mobility frameworks across cities, economies, and communities.
The 2026 edition also introduced an enhanced business zone dedicated to autonomous technologies serving civilian sectors, including agriculture, healthcare, transport, logistics, and manufacturing.
Independent global surveys conducted by leading research firm Explori/GRS revealed that the Exhibitor Net Promoter Score (NPS) reached +50, compared to a global average of +10, placing the exhibition within the top 5% worldwide.
Visitor NPS also rose to +72, significantly higher than the global average of +31, reflecting the strong performance of this edition.
The “Defence 4.0” programme, designed for military leaders, industry executives, and strategic planners, delivered practical insights into technologies accelerating capability development and shaping the next phase of defence modernisation.
The exhibitions also featured live demonstrations of unmanned systems in action at Sweihan Hills on the second day, with participation from local and international companies. Additionally, the Autonomous Racing League Drone Championship was held for the first time at UMEX and SimTEX.
The unprecedented success of UMEX and SimTEX 2026 highlights Abu Dhabi’s pivotal role in driving global dialogue on unmanned systems, simulation, and advanced defence technologies. As the event looks ahead to its next edition in 2028, UMEX and SimTEX remain at the forefront of shaping the future of unmanned systems across both defence and civilian sectors.
UMEX and SimTEX 2026 featured exciting live demonstrations of unmanned systems, held at Sweihan Hills on the second day of the exhibitions. Local and international companies showcased military and commercial technologies before an audience of defence leaders, senior officers, and technical experts from across the Middle East and beyond.
The inaugural Autonomous Racing League drone championship brought together elite global AI teams and world-class first-person-view (FPV) pilots, competing across three races. Over two days, visitors witnessed cutting-edge innovations in fully autonomous aerial systems.
The success of this edition was made possible through the support of strategic partners and sponsors, including the Ministry of Defence, Tawazun Council for Defence Empowerment, EDGE Group, Abu Dhabi Mobility, the Smart and Autonomous Systems Council, the Advanced Technology Research Council, ASPIRE, the Technology Innovation Institute, VentureOne, and the Dubai Civil Aviation Authority.
By convening industry leaders, innovators, investors, and policymakers from around the world, UMEX and SimTEX further strengthened their reputation as premier platforms for collaboration, innovation, and knowledge exchange—reinforcing the UAE’s commitment to technological advancement and international partnership.
Held for the first time in collaboration with the Integrated Transport Centre (Abu Dhabi Mobility), the Future of Autonomous Mobility Conference, organised alongside UMEX and SimTEX, delivered in-depth insights into the commercial and civilian applications of autonomous driving technologies.
