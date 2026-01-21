Record 387 exhibitors participate in UMEX and SimTEX 2026 as UAE-made drones steal spotlight

Record growth at 82% rise in exhibitors, with drones, UEVs, air taxis taking centre stage
The seventh and largest to date edition of the Unmanned Systems Exhibition (UMEX) and the Simulation and Training Exhibition (SimTEX) 2026, held in Abu Dhabi, is witnessing record-breaking participation by leading innovators, decision-makers, and leaders from the civil, commercial, and defense sectors from around the world.
The exhibition platforms are showcasing a distinctive array of commercial, civil, and defense mechanisms and technologies, including advanced unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs), autonomous vehicles, interactive simulation platforms, and AI-powered training systems. A number of these innovations are presented by local companies under the banner “Made in the UAE.”
Speaking to Gulf News, Jassim Al Junaibi from Resource Industries for Defense stated that the company has unveiled the 3 Quarter Mail UEV, designed primarily for reconnaissance with the capability to expand its mission profile according to client requirements. He noted that the aircraft is Emirati-made, has undergone extensive testing and trials, and has proven successful, with the ability to operate at altitudes of up to 23,000 feet for 24 hours continuously.
For his part, Lotfi Al Hamad, Public Relations Officer at AIRQ, said the company is participating in UMEX with several platforms, as it specializes in the manufacture of unmanned aerial vehicles (drones). During the exhibition, AIRQ is showcasing three different drones, each with distinct missions and unique specifications, in addition to a drone launcher. The launcher is electrically powered, with a payload capacity ranging from 10 to 60 kilograms, and enables the drone to take off within 10 seconds.
Meanwhile, Nazha Sidina from Glory Infinity stated: “We are presenting a variety of platforms at the exhibition, including SKY Chaser, one of the latest vehicles designed for land, sea, and air use. It can be deployed for multiple missions depending on operational needs and currently accommodates a single rider. There are future plans to expand its capacity and enhance its features. It has a top speed of 225 miles per hour and weighs 300 kilograms, in addition to showcasing the air taxi aircraft.”
In a media statement, Mariam Al Junaibi, an aerospace engineer at LODD, said: “We are participating with the ‘Heli’ aircraft, named after the Hili area in Al Ain, renowned for its archaeological significance dating back to the Bronze Age and as a meeting point of the Umm Al Nar civilization on the land of the UAE. The aircraft itself represents a global point of convergence, as it is a hybrid aircraft capable of vertical take-off and landing like a helicopter, requiring no runway. It operates using electric power along with a rear internal combustion engine.”
The seventh edition of UMEX and SimTEX 2026, along with their accompanying conference, will continue until 22 January 2026 at ADNEC Centre Abu Dhabi. The event is organized by ADNEC Group, a subsidiary of Modon, in cooperation with the Ministry of Defence and the Tawazun Council for Defense Enablement, with support from the Autonomous Systems Council and strategic partnerships with EDGE Group and the Integrated Transport Centre.
UMEX and SimTEX 2026 are the only platforms of their kind in the Middle East dedicated to unmanned systems, robotics, and simulation and training technologies. The seventh edition is witnessing unprecedented expansion in participation and event scope, alongside a growing focus on commercial and civil applications of these technologies, in addition to their defense uses.
The 2026 edition brings together an elite group of local and international experts, alongside broad participation from national and global companies, reflecting the UAE’s advanced national capabilities in unmanned systems, artificial intelligence, simulation, and training. It also highlights the expansion of civil and commercial applications in these fields, underscoring the rapid growth of national industries within this strategic sector.
Brigadier General Staff Mohammed Obaid Al Marshoudi, Chairman of the Organizing Committee of UMEX and SimTEX, said: “UMEX and SimTEX 2026 for unmanned systems and simulation and training represent the most prominent and significant events of their kind in the region, playing a pivotal role in supporting the UAE’s efforts to consolidate its global leadership through the deployment of innovations that contribute to strengthening the economy, stability, and national and regional security.”
He added: “The unmanned systems, simulation, training, and artificial intelligence sectors in the UAE are witnessing remarkable development and substantial growth in investment volumes, positioning UMEX and SimTEX as an ideal business platform for specialized companies to showcase their latest products that meet simulation and training requirements at both national and global levels.”
Al Dhaheri revealed that the current edition of the two exhibitions is exceptional by all standards, achieving record growth rates across all performance indicators. It is the largest in the history of UMEX and SimTEX since their inception in 2015. Exhibition space increased by 34% to exceed 40,000 square meters compared to the 2024 edition, while the number of participating companies and brands rose to 387 an 82% increase over the previous edition. The number of participating countries also grew by 12% to reach 39 countries, including 10 new countries participating for the first time.
Al Dhaheri further noted that the event features six pavilions, with the UAE Pavilion being the largest, followed by the Chinese and then the US pavilions. National companies account for 45% of the total exhibitors, while international companies represent 55%, reflecting the significance of these exhibitions and their vital role in supporting the development of national industries, enhancing competitiveness, enabling access to international markets, fostering partnerships, and localizing knowledge within the UAE.
