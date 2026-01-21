Record 387 exhibitors participate in UMEX and SimTEX 2026 as UAE-made drones steal spotlight

Al Dhaheri revealed that the current edition of the two exhibitions is exceptional by all standards, achieving record growth rates across all performance indicators. It is the largest in the history of UMEX and SimTEX since their inception in 2015. Exhibition space increased by 34% to exceed 40,000 square meters compared to the 2024 edition, while the number of participating companies and brands rose to 387 an 82% increase over the previous edition. The number of participating countries also grew by 12% to reach 39 countries, including 10 new countries participating for the first time.