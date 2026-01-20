GOLD/FOREX
UAE defence exports now reach 100 countries, with 70% of EDGE sales going overseas

Last updated:
Huda Ata, Special to Gulf News
EDGE showcases 180+ ready solutions as global confidence in UAE defence grows
Abu Dhabi: The UAE has significantly expanded the global footprint of its defence industry, with products now reaching more than 100 countries, according to the head of EDGE, the country’s leading defence and advanced technology conglomerate. 

Hamad Al Marar, Managing Director and CEO of EDGE, said in comments to Emirates News Agency (WAM) that the growing international reach of the group’s offerings demonstrates rising confidence in Emirati-made military and security technologies.

Al Marar said that EDGE entered 2026 with more than 180 ready-to-deploy technological solutions, in addition to around 40 solutions currently under development over the next two years.

He noted that all of these solutions rely on artificial intelligence technologies to enhance defence and security industries manufactured in the UAE.

He explained that the group’s participation in the UMEX and SimTEX 2026 exhibitions reflects the UAE’s leading position in advanced technologies, particularly unmanned systems. He added that EDGE is showcasing an integrated portfolio of land, maritime and aerial products at the event, all of which are unmanned systems.

Al Marar highlighted EDGE’s pivotal role in advancing technological capabilities through the development of smart and advanced solutions and their provision to partners worldwide. 

He noted that the group employs more than 18,000 staff from 90 nationalities, creating a rich environment of diverse expertise that enhances innovation and sustainable development.

He said, “In the UAE, we take pride in our armed forces and security and police forces, and we strive to provide defence and security products that enable them to perform their daily duties with high efficiency, ensuring that the UAE remains safe for its people and continues to strengthen its position as one of the safest countries in the world.”

Al Marar affirmed that the UAE has always been bold in adopting smart solutions and a pioneer in testing and implementing the latest technologies. 

He noted that more than 70 percent of EDGE’s sales over the past year were directed towards exports, spanning unmanned systems, weapons and security solutions. 

This, he said, reflects the quality of Emirati products and their ability to compete globally, and underscores the UAE’s position as a source of advanced technologies.

