The agreement was signed at EDGE’s headquarters in Abu Dhabi
EDGE Group and Safran Electronics & Defense have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to explore joint development of advanced smart weapon systems, with an initial focus on long-range air-to-ground capabilities.
The agreement was signed at EDGE’s headquarters in Abu Dhabi by Hamad Al Marar, Managing Director and CEO of EDGE Group, and Alexandre Ziegler, Head of Defense Global Business Unit at Safran Electronics & Defense.
Under the first phase of cooperation, the two companies will study opportunities to build on Safran’s existing technologies, extend system range and performance, and look at possible expansion into surface-to-air missile systems and other next-generation smart weapons.
Officials said the partnership aims to combine Safran’s expertise in propulsion and navigation systems with EDGE’s industrial capabilities and advanced technology portfolio. The goal is to deliver competitive solutions for international markets and strengthen export potential.
Hamad Al Marar said the agreement brings together complementary strengths.
“Safran’s long-standing experience in aerospace and defence, together with EDGE’s production capability, creates a strong platform to deliver innovative solutions for global customers,” he said. “We see clear potential to meet evolving operational needs across a range of markets.”
Alexandre Ziegler said the MoU builds on decades of cooperation between Safran and the UAE.
“For more than 30 years, Safran has developed trusted relationships in the UAE,” he said. “Today’s agreement reflects the maturity of that partnership. By leveraging our strengths, particularly in smart air-to-ground systems, we aim to develop solutions tailored to the needs of allied armed forces, while also supporting localisation and innovation.”
The companies noted that further details on specific programmes will be discussed in the coming stages of cooperation.
The move comes as regional defence players continue to expand collaboration with global technology groups to develop advanced systems locally and strengthen industrial capabilities.