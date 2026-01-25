AI lifeguard? Dubai adds smart cameras and sensors to make beaches safer

Smart sensors, real-time analytics alert lifeguards, cutting rescue response time
Dubai: The emirate of Dubai is boosting its use of advanced technology to improve quality of life, deploying artificial intelligence and smart data analytics across its public beaches to enhance safety and speed up emergency response.
The smart safety system, according to Al Etihad newspaper, relies on a network of advanced cameras and sensors linked to AI-powered analytics platforms. These technologies are designed to monitor swimmer movement, detect unsafe behaviour and identify signs of distress within seconds.
Analysing beach and sea conditions in real time, the system can issue instant alerts to lifeguards and supervisors when abnormal activity or potential danger is detected.
The technology is intended to support, rather than replace, lifeguards. Real-time data helps rescue teams pinpoint high-risk zones, such as unusual crowding in swimming areas, while also tracking weather patterns and sea conditions continuously. This integration between technology and human oversight has reduced response times and improved the effectiveness of interventions, strengthening overall beach safety.
The system also incorporates digital awareness tools installed along the shoreline, providing visitors with up-to-date information on sea conditions, safety instructions and recommended precautions. These measures aim to raise preventive awareness among beachgoers and discourage risky behaviour before incidents occur.
All beach operations are connected to central control rooms that monitor activity around the clock. Operational data is analysed to refine safety plans, identify recurring risk patterns and support data-driven decision-making, enhancing the efficiency of beach management.
