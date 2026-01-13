Dubai Civil Defence debuts high-tech firefighting robot

Dubai Civil Defence also presented a smaller robot, known as the “First Explorer,” used for training and reconnaissance. The robot conducts on-site assessments during emergencies and transmits live video footage, enabling teams to evaluate conditions and potential obstacles before deploying personnel. It is also used in firefighter training programmes.

Lieutenant General Al Matroushi noted that the robot is equipped with a fire- and water-resistant battery and a self-cooling system, allowing it to function under extreme temperatures without compromising performance. It also features high durability, with the ability to withstand hose pressure of up to 8 bar and a pulling force of 200kg, helping stabilise hoses during intensive firefighting operations.

Among the highlights is the D2W firefighting robot, engineered to operate in hazardous settings such as high-rise buildings, warehouses, and industrial facilities. The robot delivers up to 2,400 litres of water per minute at a pressure of 8 bar, enabling effective fire suppression from a safe distance.

