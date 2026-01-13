Dubai Civil Defence debuts high-tech firefighting robot

The robot is equipped with a fire- and water-resistant battery and a self-cooling system
Dubai: Dubai Civil Defence has unveiled an advanced smart robotic firefighting system capable of pumping 40 litres of water per second and reaching targets up to 60 metres away, reinforcing the emirate’s commitment to innovation in emergency response and public safety.
The launch took place during Intersec 2026, where Dubai Civil Defence showcased an integrated suite of intelligent robotic technologies designed for firefighting, training, and reconnaissance in high-risk environments.
Lieutenant General Expert Rashid Thani Al Matroushi, Commander-in-Chief of Dubai Civil Defence, said the introduction of these technologies reflects the leadership’s vision of placing human safety at the core of civil protection, while equipping firefighters with advanced tools that reduce field risks and enhance response efficiency in complex incidents.
Among the highlights is the D2W firefighting robot, engineered to operate in hazardous settings such as high-rise buildings, warehouses, and industrial facilities. The robot delivers up to 2,400 litres of water per minute at a pressure of 8 bar, enabling effective fire suppression from a safe distance.
Lieutenant General Al Matroushi noted that the robot is equipped with a fire- and water-resistant battery and a self-cooling system, allowing it to function under extreme temperatures without compromising performance. It also features high durability, with the ability to withstand hose pressure of up to 8 bar and a pulling force of 200kg, helping stabilise hoses during intensive firefighting operations.
Dubai Civil Defence also presented a smaller robot, known as the “First Explorer,” used for training and reconnaissance. The robot conducts on-site assessments during emergencies and transmits live video footage, enabling teams to evaluate conditions and potential obstacles before deploying personnel. It is also used in firefighter training programmes.
Lieutenant General Al Matroushi said the deployment of these technologies’ underscores Dubai Civil Defence’s commitment to adopting smart solutions and strengthens the emirate’s position as a regional leader in safety and civil defence, with a continued focus on protecting lives and enhancing operational readiness.
Intersec 2026 brings together the latest innovations across five key sectors, including national security and policing, cybersecurity, commercial and perimeter security, fire and rescue, and health and safety, offering insights into how governments and organisations are addressing increasingly complex risks.
