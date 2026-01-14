GOLD/FOREX
DUBAI 23°C
PRAYER TIMES
UAE
UAE

Dubai initiative prevents 45,000 fire deaths a year

Global response times improve as ‘Billion Readiness’ exceeds expectations

Last updated:
Aghaddir Ali, Senior Reporter
2 MIN READ
Add as a preferred source on Google
Lieutenant Colonel Dr Issa Ahmed Al Mutawa, Assistant Commander-in-Chief for the Smart Services Sector at Dubai Civil Defence
Lieutenant Colonel Dr Issa Ahmed Al Mutawa, Assistant Commander-in-Chief for the Smart Services Sector at Dubai Civil Defence
Supplied

Dubai: Dubai Civil Defence’s Billion Readiness initiative has contributed to an 18 per cent reduction in fire incidents worldwide, alongside significant improvements in emergency response and safety outcomes, senior officials said on Wednesday.

Lieutenant Colonel Dr Issa Ahmed Al Mutawa, Assistant Commander-in-Chief for the Smart Services Sector at Dubai Civil Defence, said the initiative was launched with the ambitious goal of educating and training one billion people globally within four years.

He said the initiative has already exceeded expectations in less than a year, reaching more than half a billion people worldwide, surpassing projections set by experts and programme teams.

According to Al Mutawa, the initiative has expanded to 59 countries, delivered in more than 25 languages, and implemented through 68 global awareness campaigns, generating over 250 million digital interactions.

“These figures reflect the initiative’s global reach and the effectiveness of its awareness and engagement tools,” he said.

Lives saved, losses reduced

Lieutenant Colonel Al Mutawa noted that the impact of the initiative has translated into measurable real-world results, including a 24 per cent improvement in global response times and a 25 per cent reduction in human losses, equivalent to saving approximately 45,000 lives annually.

Material losses were also reduced by 20 per cent, amounting to more than $50 billion, he said, describing the figures as losses avoided and resources redirected from recovery efforts to sustainable development.

“These outcomes reaffirm that real investment is in people, knowledge and collective action,” Lieutenant Colonel Al Mutawa said, adding that the achievements were the result of international cooperation, not the efforts of a single country.

He stressed that the UAE views partnership as a responsibility and human protection as a priority, noting that safety “is achieved through action and commitment, not slogans”.

Aghaddir Ali
Aghaddir AliSenior Reporter
Aghaddir is a senior news reporter at Gulf News with more than a decade of experience covering the UAE’s most pressing developments. Known for her sharp eye for detail and deep expertise in the country’s legal and security systems, Aghaddir delivers journalism that clarifies complex issues and informs public discourse. While based in Sharjah, she also covers Dubai and the northern emirates. She leads daily reporting with a strong focus on breaking news, law enforcement, courts, crime, and legislation. Her work also spans education, public safety, environmental issues, and compelling community and adventure features. Aghaddir’s investigative stories engage readers in meaningful conversations about the nation’s evolving challenges and opportunities. Her interests include public policy, judicial affairs, social issues, healthcare, and governance, and her body of work reflects a commitment to accurate, impactful, and socially relevant journalism. She has established herself as a reliable and trusted voice in the region's media.
Show More

Sign up for the Daily Briefing

Get the latest news and updates straight to your inbox

Up Next

Related Stories

Firefighting robot unveiled by Dubai Civil Defence

Firefighting robot unveiled by Dubai Civil Defence

2m read
The interactive app offers videos, simulations and multilingual guidance for all users.

AI-powered first aid platform launched in Dubai

2m read
Senegal's referee Issa Sy reacts during the during the Africa Cup of Nations (CAN) quarter-final football match between Algeria and Nigeria at the Grand stadium in Marrakesh on January 10, 2026.

Here's why Algeria didn't get that penalty

2m read
Dubai Police hosts ‘Your Voice Is Heard’ initiative

Dubai Police hosts ‘Your Voice Is Heard’ initiative

3m read