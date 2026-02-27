Ajman Police introduce AI chat service on WhatsApp for non-emergency inquiries

Smart AJP AI system boosts response speed, efficiency and customer satisfaction
Ajman: The smart AJP AI platform, launched by Ajman Police to handle non-emergency public inquiries, has recorded strong results in improving response speed and service efficiency since its introduction, officials said.
The platform, accessible through WhatsApp on 800901, enables customers to receive instant responses to inquiries, helping accelerate service delivery and enhance customer satisfaction.
Colonel Hesham Abdullah Bushahab, Director of the Operations Department at Ajman Police, said the system was developed using advanced artificial intelligence and machine learning technologies to provide fast and accurate answers.
He noted that responses to both written and voice inquiries are delivered within seconds, demonstrating the platform’s ability to process requests around the clock without human intervention.
According to Ajman Police, the platform has witnessed significant public engagement since its launch, handling 34,616 messages and inquiries and successfully serving 4,626 customers— an indicator of growing public trust and reliance on smart digital communication channels.
Col.Bushahab added that development efforts focused not only on response speed but also on service integration. The platform connects users directly to relevant electronic service links, particularly when services are offered by external entities, allowing customers to complete transactions immediately without navigating multiple platforms.
It has also been linked with approved insurance companies to provide information and services related to vehicle licensing and insurance, creating a seamless and time-saving user experience.
He said the results reflect Ajman Police’s continued progress in digital transformation and efforts to eliminate bureaucracy. The AJP AI platform represents the first phase of a broader initiative to expand the use of artificial intelligence in policing services, with plans to introduce additional services and functions in the future.
Ajman Police urged the public to make use of the platform via WhatsApp to benefit from a fast, interactive and efficient smart service experience.