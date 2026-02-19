Fujairah makes Guinness World Records with honey pollen scientific workshop

358 scientists and researchers unite at international bee research conference
Fujairah has secured a place in the Guinness World Records after hosting the world’s largest scientific workshop on pollen in honey, bringing together 358 scientists, experts, researchers and students in a landmark educational event.
Organised by the Fujairah Environment Authority in strategic partnership with the Fujairah Research Centre, the record was achieved during the second edition of the Fujairah International Bee Research Conference, held at Al Bahar Hotel & Resort.
The workshop set a new global benchmark in the category of educational, workshop-based records, highlighting the emirate’s growing role in environmental research and scientific collaboration.
More than a symbolic achievement, the session served as a large-scale scientific masterclass in melissopalynology — the study of pollen found in honey. Under the supervision of independent Guinness World Records adjudicators, participants engaged in structured learning activities that combined traditional laboratory methods with advanced technologies.
The programme included visual classification of plant and pollen samples, microscope-based analysis and the use of artificial intelligence-supported systems to identify pollen types, transforming a specialised scientific field into an interactive learning experience accessible to a wider audience.
Officials said the achievement underscores Fujairah’s ambition to position itself as a global hub for environmental science and apiculture research, while raising awareness about the critical role of bees in food security, ecosystem balance and climate resilience, particularly in arid and semi-arid regions.
Aseela Abdulla Al Moalla, Director of the Fujairah Environment Authority, said the record reflects the emirate’s commitment to biodiversity protection through science and international cooperation.
“This achievement demonstrates Fujairah’s dedication to advancing environmental sustainability by bringing together science, education and global collaboration,” she said. “It is not only about setting a record, but about strengthening our vision for a resilient and biodiverse future.”
Dr Fouad Lamghari Ridouane, Director of the Fujairah Research Centre, highlighted the scientific importance of the initiative, noting that the event aimed to make research more accessible and impactful.
“Delivering honey and pollen research through an interactive educational experience at this scale allows us to apply scientific innovation to address environmental challenges facing arid regions,” he said.
The record certification marked the culmination of the conference, reinforcing Fujairah’s focus on environmental stewardship and collaborative scientific learning, organisers said.