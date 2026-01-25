Abu Dhabi showcases global leadership in IVF at International Fertility Conference

Over 2,000 delegates and 65 experts gather to explore future of reproductive medicine
Abu Dhabi has reaffirmed its status as a global hub for reproductive medicine and advanced fertility care with the launch of the 2nd International Ferticlinic Fertility & IVF Conference (2nd IFFIC).
The event which concluded on January 25, has drawn more than 2,000 participants, including over 65 international speakers comprising physicians, researchers, policymakers, and healthcare leaders, all convening to discuss innovations in fertility treatments and the advancement of patient-centred care.
Themed “Abu Dhabi Leads the World in IVF Excellence,” the conference reflects the emirate’s rapid progress in assisted reproductive technologies, supported by strong clinical outcomes, robust regulatory frameworks, and a vision grounded in scientific research, innovation, and ethical practices.
Discussions
Over the two-day program, participants are engaging in interactive sessions, hands-on workshops, and high-level keynote presentations covering the latest advances in IVF, fertility preservation, genetics, fetal medicine, and complex reproductive cases. Dedicated discussions are also examining the role of artificial intelligence (AI) in fertility care, highlighting both opportunities and challenges.
Prior to the main sessions, experts took part in practical workshops on ultrasound, fetal medicine, and colposcopy. The program will conclude with abstract presentations and scientific awards, providing a platform for clinicians, researchers, and emerging scientists to share their work and strengthen global collaboration.
Highlighting the significance of the event, Dr Nagwan Ahmed, Conference President and Professor of Obstetrics, Gynecology and Infertility, said: “The 2nd International Ferticlinic Fertility & IVF Conference reflects Abu Dhabi’s remarkable progress in reproductive medicine. This conference is designed not only to showcase scientific excellence, but also to foster global collaboration, support scientific research, and help shape the future of IVF through innovation, ethical practices, and patient-centred care.”
Dr Elsamawal El Hakim, CEO and Medical Director of Ferticlinic Group, added: “Abu Dhabi has succeeded in building an integrated health ecosystem that combines clinical excellence, strong regulatory governance, innovation, and an enhanced patient experience. Through this scientific gathering, we aim to further solidify Abu Dhabi’s position as a global benchmark in IVF, research, and fertility education, while contributing to the advancement of sustainable healthcare both locally and internationally.”
The 2nd IFFIC strengthens the emirate’s ambition to become a global knowledge and innovation hub for reproductive medicine, reinforcing its reputation as a world leader in IVF excellence and medical tourism.
