Abu Dhabi showcases global leadership in IVF at International Fertility Conference

Prior to the main sessions, experts took part in practical workshops on ultrasound, fetal medicine, and colposcopy. The program will conclude with abstract presentations and scientific awards, providing a platform for clinicians, researchers, and emerging scientists to share their work and strengthen global collaboration.

Highlighting the significance of the event, Dr Nagwan Ahmed, Conference President and Professor of Obstetrics, Gynecology and Infertility, said: “The 2nd International Ferticlinic Fertility & IVF Conference reflects Abu Dhabi’s remarkable progress in reproductive medicine. This conference is designed not only to showcase scientific excellence, but also to foster global collaboration, support scientific research, and help shape the future of IVF through innovation, ethical practices, and patient-centred care.”