Children’s mental well-being must be nurtured to help them adapt to change
Abu Dhabi: The Abu Dhabi Early Childhood Authority has identified six of the most common mental health disorders affecting children, urging parents to monitor developmental stages closely, as shifts in behaviour may signal deeper concerns.
According to Emarat Al Youm, the disorders include attention deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD), cognitive and learning delays, anxiety-related conditions, mood disorders, issues arising from bullying or maltreatment, and eating disorders.
In newly issued parental guidance, the authority stressed that childhood is characterised by constant transitions, challenges and emotional changes, which require consistent support.
Just as physical health demands regular care, it noted, children’s mental well-being must be nurtured to help them build strong relationships, adapt to change and manage everyday pressures.
Good mental health, the guide explains, is not simply the absence of illness but a state of well-being in which a child can recognise their abilities, cope with stress, work productively and feel connected to their community.
The authority highlighted a number of early signs that may indicate psychological distress, including forgetfulness, misplacing important items, difficulty following instructions, academic delays, separation anxiety, avoiding friends, frequent tantrums, persistent sadness, withdrawal, sudden changes in behaviour, risky actions, refusing to attend school and significant shifts in appetite or weight.
Children’s mental health, it warned, is shaped by a complex combination of personal, family, school and societal factors.
Community-level risks include social and economic inequality, discrimination, limited access to support services and environmental stress.
School-related risks involve bullying, social isolation, negative teacher-pupil relationships, and restricted support resources. Family-level risks range from conflict, divorce and domestic violence to mental illness, substance misuse and financial instability.
Genetic predispositions, chronic illness, disability and low self-esteem also heighten vulnerability.
To build resilience, the authority underscored the importance of supportive and accepting environments, at home, in school and within peer groups, that promote emotional regulation, positive parenting practices and strong social networks.
Parents were encouraged to distinguish between typical behavioural changes and warning signs that require intervention, paying attention to gradual or sudden shifts and the interconnected effects of physical and mental health.
The authority also advised parents to help children develop coping skills rather than shielding them from challenges.
Open communication, validating feelings, modelling healthy behaviour, encouraging children to seek help, praising small efforts and ensuring a safe, non-punitive space for expression are all essential, it said.
