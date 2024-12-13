Abu Dhabi: The Cyber Security Council has identified five key signs that children may be victims of cyberbullying.

These signs are sudden withdrawal, changes in device usage habits, a decline in self-confidence, emotional fluctuations, and avoiding school or social activities.

On its social media channels, the Council stated that sudden withdrawal from previously enjoyable activities can manifest as isolation or disengagement from preferred online activities. In such cases, parents are advised to encourage open communication and reassure their children that they are there to listen and support.

The Council also noted that changes in device usage habits could be observed through behaviours such as quickly closing screens or using devices privately. Parents are encouraged to gently ask their children if something online is bothering them and to remind them that they can always talk about their concerns.

A noticeable decline in self-confidence and increased sensitivity are also signs of cyberbullying. The Council recommends fostering children’s self-worth and reminding them that negative behaviour online does not define who they are.

Regarding emotional fluctuations, the Council highlighted that these may appear as mood swings or feelings of depression after using devices. In such cases, parents should provide emotional support and help their children understand how online interactions can affect their emotions. Furthermore, avoidance of school and social activities may manifest as hesitation to attend school or participate in social events.

The Council emphasised the importance of recognising these signs early, as this enables parents to intervene and provide support. Suggested measures include fostering open conversations, encouraging children to block and report harmful content, and boosting their self-confidence.

New awareness campaign

Gulf News raised this issue with the Abu Dhabi Judicial Department, which runs the Abu Dhabi Centre for Community and Legal Awareness (Masouliya). The Centre has launched an awareness campaign addressing the risks of cyber extortion.

Spanning two months, this campaign aligns with the directives of Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President, Deputy Prime Minister, Chairman of the Presidential Court, and Chairman of the Abu Dhabi Judicial Department.

The campaign focuses on equipping individuals with precautions for safe internet usage to protect themselves from cyber extortion attempts.

Child protection

Dr Fatima Al Neyadi Professor and lawyer Dr Fatima Al Neyadi said cyberbullying is a repetitive behaviour aimed at intimidating, upsetting, or defaming targeted individuals. Examples of such bullying include:

• Spreading lies or sharing embarrassing photos of someone on social media.

• Sending harmful, offensive, or threatening messages, images, or videos through messaging platforms.

• Impersonating someone and sending malicious messages on their behalf or through fake accounts.

Dr Fatima noted that in 2017, Abu Dhabi Police established the Child Abuse Crimes Section, comprising three branches: combating child violence, addressing child sexual abuse, and tackling online child exploitation.

‘Stop, Block, Report’

She stressed that families should educate children on how to respond appropriately if they fall victim to bullying, using the ‘Stop, Block, Report’ method. This involves ceasing interaction with the bully, blocking them on the platform, and filing a report on the website. This enables the platform administrators and the police to trace the perpetrator, investigate the offense, and assess how frequently the individual has committed acts of bullying against others. The collaboration between the website’s management and law enforcement has been instrumental in identifying and addressing offenders.