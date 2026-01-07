GOLD/FOREX
DUBAI 20°C
PRAYER TIMES
UAE
UAE
UAE /
Court and Crime

Dubai court throws out Dh2.2m forgery claim over promissory note

The claimants alleged that the original amount on the note had been tampered with

Last updated:
Khitam Al Amir, Chief News Editor
2 MIN READ
Dubai court throws out Dh2.2m forgery claim over promissory note
Gulf News archives

A Dubai court has dismissed a forgery challenge filed by two Arab nationals against a promissory note valued at Dh2.2 million, after ruling that the case lacked seriousness and legal interest.

The claimants alleged that the original amount on the note had been tampered with by adding extra zeros using different and non-contemporaneous ink, in an attempt by the defendants to inflate the value from Dh200,000 to more than Dh2 million.

The plaintiffs requested that the defendants be compelled to produce the original promissory note and that it be referred to Dubai Police’s forensic laboratory for examination of the ink, additions and the authenticity of the signature and recorded data. However, after reviewing the case, the court ruled the lawsuit inadmissible, Emarat Al Youm Arabic daily reported.

In its judgment, the Dubai Court of First Instance rejected the forgery claim, noting that it had been brought in relation to a Dh2.2 million promissory note which the claimants said had been “padded” with different ink inconsistent with the rest of the document. They had sought forensic examination to establish alleged forgery.

The claimants said the dispute stemmed from debt rescheduling agreements concluded with the defendants in 2016 and 2018 relating to the construction of residential rooms on specified land plots. Under those agreements, debts exceeding Dh11.4 million were rescheduled to be paid through 24 equal cheques. They alleged the defendants later defaulted on their obligations, prompting legal action and the appointment of an accounting expert.

During expert proceedings in an earlier dispute, the plaintiffs said they were surprised by the submission of a photocopy of the Dh2.2 million promissory note, which led them to deny it and challenge it as a forgery, while seeking production of the original for technical examination.

The defendants argued that the case was inadmissible against some of them for lack of standing, and unfounded in law, stating that they only possessed a carbon copy of the note and that the original document was not in their possession but held by the claimants themselves.

In its reasoning, the court said an original forgery claim is not admissible if the document has already been relied upon in ongoing proceedings, as allegations of forgery in such cases must be raised as a defence before the court hearing the main dispute.

The court also noted that the plaintiffs had explicitly acknowledged the authenticity of the signature on the promissory note, which legally implies the validity of its contents unless erasure or alteration is proven. The court said it was not convinced such tampering had occurred, particularly given that the defendants did not possess the original document.

The court concluded that the forgery challenge lacked seriousness and that the claimants had no legal interest in compelling the defendants to produce an original document not in their possession. It therefore ruled the case inadmissible and ordered the claimants to pay court fees and expenses.

Khitam Al Amir
Khitam Al AmirChief News Editor
With over 30 years of journalistic experience spanning from Jordan to the UAE, Khitam has spent the past 22 years reporting on national and regional news from Dubai, with a strong focus on the UAE, GCC and broader Arab affairs. As Chief News Editor, she brings extensive expertise in delivering breaking and engaging news to readers. Beginning her tenure as a translator, she advanced through roles as Senior Translator and Chief Translator before transitioning to editorial positions, culminating in her current leadership role. Her responsibilities encompass monitoring breaking news across the UAE and the broader Arab region, ensuring timely and accurate dissemination to the public.​ Born into a family of journalists, Khitam's passion for news was ignited early in life. A defining moment in her youth occurred in September 1985 when she had the opportunity to converse with the late British Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher during her visit to a Palestinian refugee camp north of Amman. During this encounter, Khitam shared her family's experiences of displacement from their home in Palestine and their subsequent refuge in Jordan. This poignant interaction not only deepened her understanding of geopolitical issues but also solidified her commitment to pursuing a career in journalism, aiming to shed light on the stories of those affected by regional conflicts. Khitam’s commitment to accurate and timely reporting drives her to seek out news that interests readers, making her a trusted source for news on the UAE and the broader Gulf region.
Show More
Related Topics:
Dubai

Sign up for the Daily Briefing

Get the latest news and updates straight to your inbox

Up Next

Related Stories

Dh57K loan dispute: Court allows WhatsApp as evidence

Dh57K loan dispute: Court allows WhatsApp as evidence

2m read
Court records show that the case originated from a report received by Dubai Police, after which the file was referred to the Public Prosecution on December 18, 2024

Dubai Court closes 'Abu Sabah' case

3m read
For illustrative purposes only.

Court orders woman to pay Dh4.3m over fake crypto deal

2m read
Court papers show the dispute dates to 2017

Dubai woman steals Dh1m in gold given by sister

2m read