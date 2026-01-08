GOLD/FOREX
UAE court orders repayment of Dh520,000 after decisive oath settles debt dispute

According to court records, the claimant had filed a lawsuit seeking Dh620,000

Khitam Al Amir, Chief News Editor
An Abu Dhabi court has ruled in favour of a claimant in a debt dispute after the case was resolved through a decisive oath, ordering a defendant to repay Dh520,000 and imposing a Dh10,000 fine.

The judgment was issued by the Abu Dhabi Civil Family Court, which found that the defendant had borrowed the amount as a loan and failed to honour his commitment to repay it. The court decided to settle the dispute by directing the decisive oath, which the defendant took in its prescribed legal form.

According to court records, the claimant had filed a lawsuit seeking Dh620,000, along with legal interest at a rate of 9 per cent from the date the case was filed until full payment, as well as Dh100,000 in compensation for material and moral damages and loss of potential earnings. He argued that the defendant had borrowed the money and promised to return it but did not do so, Al Khaleej Arabic daily reported

The supervising judge ordered the decisive oath, and the claimant confirmed his readiness to take it. In its reasoning, the court said the defendant’s fault had been established based on the evidence before it, noting that the claimant had suffered material damage by being deprived of the use of the disputed amount.

The court concluded that compensation of Dh10,000 was appropriate and ordered the defendant to pay a total of Dh520,000, along with the fine, bringing the dispute to a close.

Khitam Al Amir
Khitam Al AmirChief News Editor
With over 30 years of journalistic experience spanning from Jordan to the UAE, Khitam has spent the past 22 years reporting on national and regional news from Dubai, with a strong focus on the UAE, GCC and broader Arab affairs. As Chief News Editor, she brings extensive expertise in delivering breaking and engaging news to readers. Beginning her tenure as a translator, she advanced through roles as Senior Translator and Chief Translator before transitioning to editorial positions, culminating in her current leadership role. Her responsibilities encompass monitoring breaking news across the UAE and the broader Arab region, ensuring timely and accurate dissemination to the public.​ Born into a family of journalists, Khitam's passion for news was ignited early in life. A defining moment in her youth occurred in September 1985 when she had the opportunity to converse with the late British Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher during her visit to a Palestinian refugee camp north of Amman. During this encounter, Khitam shared her family's experiences of displacement from their home in Palestine and their subsequent refuge in Jordan. This poignant interaction not only deepened her understanding of geopolitical issues but also solidified her commitment to pursuing a career in journalism, aiming to shed light on the stories of those affected by regional conflicts. Khitam’s commitment to accurate and timely reporting drives her to seek out news that interests readers, making her a trusted source for news on the UAE and the broader Gulf region.
Abu Dhabi

