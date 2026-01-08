UAE court orders repayment of Dh520,000 after decisive oath settles debt dispute

According to court records, the claimant had filed a lawsuit seeking Dh620,000
An Abu Dhabi court has ruled in favour of a claimant in a debt dispute after the case was resolved through a decisive oath, ordering a defendant to repay Dh520,000 and imposing a Dh10,000 fine.
The judgment was issued by the Abu Dhabi Civil Family Court, which found that the defendant had borrowed the amount as a loan and failed to honour his commitment to repay it. The court decided to settle the dispute by directing the decisive oath, which the defendant took in its prescribed legal form.
According to court records, the claimant had filed a lawsuit seeking Dh620,000, along with legal interest at a rate of 9 per cent from the date the case was filed until full payment, as well as Dh100,000 in compensation for material and moral damages and loss of potential earnings. He argued that the defendant had borrowed the money and promised to return it but did not do so, Al Khaleej Arabic daily reported
The supervising judge ordered the decisive oath, and the claimant confirmed his readiness to take it. In its reasoning, the court said the defendant’s fault had been established based on the evidence before it, noting that the claimant had suffered material damage by being deprived of the use of the disputed amount.
The court concluded that compensation of Dh10,000 was appropriate and ordered the defendant to pay a total of Dh520,000, along with the fine, bringing the dispute to a close.
