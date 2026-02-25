Dubai court declares contractor’s director insolvent over Dh7.3 million debt

Investigation finds no properties, valuable vehicles or bank balances
A Dubai civil court has declared a company director insolvent after ruling that he was unable to repay more than Dh7.3 million owed to two banks, liabilities that arose from personal guarantees linked to a struggling contracting firm.
Court records show that the Arab national had signed joint and several guarantees while serving as managing director of a construction company that later fell into financial distress and stopped meeting its payment obligations. Once the company defaulted, the debt shifted to the director’s personal liability, prompting creditor banks to pursue recovery proceedings against him.
The company had secured financing and credit facilities during its years of operation, backed by the director’s personal guarantees. Following the firm’s collapse, accumulated interest and late-payment penalties significantly increased the outstanding amount, which exceeded Dh7 million — a figure confirmed by the court after reviewing the report of a court-appointed insolvency trustee.
The trustee’s findings revealed that the debtor had no recoverable assets. Investigations showed he owned no registered real estate, possessed no high-value vehicles, and held bank accounts without sufficient funds to cover the debt.
The report also confirmed that the liabilities were valid and payable to two banking institutions. It noted that the director had previously attempted to restructure his financial commitments but failed to reach an agreement, allowing interest and fees to continue accumulating.
Importantly, the court found that the debtor had fully cooperated with insolvency procedures, submitting required documents on time and showing no evidence of concealing funds or transferring assets to evade creditors. The financial collapse was attributed primarily to obligations arising from his managerial role and personal guarantees tied to the company’s operations.
In its ruling, the court said continuing separate enforcement actions would be ineffective given the absence of assets available for seizure. Declaring insolvency, it added, provides the most suitable legal framework to organise claims between the debtor and creditors under judicial supervision, ensuring fairness and balance between competing rights and obligations.