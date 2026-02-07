Ask Gulf News: When can a ship be attached to recover a debt under UAE maritime law

You should submit the application to the competent court.

You should submit a financial guarantee with the attachment to fulfil the necessary needs for the security and safety of the ship and its crew during the period of attachment

The competent court should accept the financial guarantee submitted by the attachment application.

The attachment of the ship shall result in preventing the same from sailing.

A copy of the Prejudgment attachment report shall be delivered by the enforcement officer to the Ship Agent or to the captain of the ship or his representative.