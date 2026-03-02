UAE court orders global search engine to remove offensive video

Authorities acted quickly once a formal complaint was filed. They identified the person responsible and took legal action against them. However, although the offender was prosecuted, the video remained available online, and the damage continued.

The woman later contacted one of the world’s leading search engine companies and requested the removal of the content. She received no response. As a result, she filed a lawsuit. The court formally notified the company in its role as the entity managing the platform’s activities within the UAE.

He stressed that the court did not treat the issue as a technical matter, but as one affecting human dignity. He added that when a company has a registered legal entity in the UAE, it must implement court rulings - even if its servers or management are based overseas.

Balancing the right to be forgotten with freedom of expression depends on several factors, including how much time has passed and whether the person concerned is a public figure or a private individual.

