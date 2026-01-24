GOLD/FOREX
DUBAI 14°C
PRAYER TIMES
LIVING IN UAE
LIVING IN UAE
Living in UAE /
Phone+Internet

What fines influencers and content creators face under UAE media law

Dh10,00 fine: The extended deadline to apply for UAE’s Advertiser Permit ends soon

Last updated:
Zainab Husain, Features Writer
3 MIN READ
Add as a preferred source on Google
Posting sponsored content in the UAE now requires an Advertiser Permit. Learn the rules, requirements, and how to apply online for free.
Posting sponsored content in the UAE now requires an Advertiser Permit. Learn the rules, requirements, and how to apply online for free.
Shutterstock

Dubai: A new UAE media law came into force in 2025, bringing significant changes to how media content is regulated across print, broadcast and digital platforms.

The law introduces tighter content standards, mandatory licensing requirements and steep fines for violations, affecting media outlets, advertisers, influencers and content creators.

The legislation is issued under Federal Media Law No. 55 of 2023 and applies to all forms of media, including traditional print and broadcast media, websites and online publications, social media platforms, digital advertising and sponsored content

The law gives regulators stronger powers to monitor content and enforce compliance, with fines ranging from Dh10,000 to Dh1 million, depending on the severity and repetition of the violation.

UAE Media Council’s mandatory content standards explained

To support implementation of the law, the UAE Media Council has issued 20 mandatory content standards that all media and advertising content must follow.

These standards are designed to:

  • Preserve UAE values and social harmony

  • Protect national interests and public order

  • Ensure respectful, accurate and responsible communication

  • Prevent misinformation, harmful speech and illegal activity

All published content whether paid or unpaid must comply with these standards.

UAE advertiser permit deadline for content creators

The UAE Media Council has set a deadline for content creators and advertisers to obtain an Advertiser Permit.

What is the UAE advertiser permit?

The advertiser permit allows individuals to publish advertising or promotional content through social media account, websites, blogs or other modern digital platforms

This applies whether the content is published for payment or free of charge. All advertising content must comply with UAE media content standards.

Who can apply for the advertiser permit

To qualify for the permit, applicants must:

  • Be at least 18 years old (age-based exceptions may be approved at the Council’s discretion)

  • Be a UAE citizen or resident

  • Hold a trade licence to practise electronic media from the relevant authority

As a form of support for advertising content creators, the permit is issued free of charge for three years for UAE citizens and residents.

Full list of fines for influencers and content creators in the UAE

The law sets out detailed penalties to protect social stability, moral values and responsible communication in media. Below is a breakdown of the fines content creators could face.

1. Penalties for violating content standards

Violating any of the 20 mandatory standards may result in:

  • Fines of up to Dh1 million for serious breaches, including religious offences or inciting violence

2. Content inciting crimes

Examples include murder, rape or drug abuse

  • Fine of up to Dh150,000

3. Fines related to state interests and national security

  • Disrespecting national symbols, governance systems or state institutions: Dh50,000 to Dh500,000

  • Offending domestic or foreign policy: Dh50,000 to Dh500,000

  • Undermining foreign relations or social cohesion: Fine of up to Dh250,000

4. Licensing violations and penalties

Operating without a licence

  • First offence: Dh10,000

  • Repeated offence: Dh40,000

Failure to renew a licence

  • Dh150 per day, capped at Dh3,000, if not renewed within 30 days

Licence misuse

  • Transferring a licence or making unauthorised changes: Fine of up to Dh20,000

Publishing with an expired licence

  • First offence: Dh10,000

  • Repeated offence: Dh20,000, with fines doubling for each recurrence

5. Misinformation and publishing offences

Disseminating false information

  • First offence: Dh5,000

  • Repeated offence: Dh10,000

Other publishing violations

  • Organising a book fair without a permit: Dh40,000 (doubles with recurrence)

  • Printing or publishing media materials without a licence: Dh20,000 (doubles with recurrence)

Penalties for unlicensed foreign correspondents

  • Up to three written warnings

  • Repeated offence: Dh10,000

Cancellation or suspension of the advertiser permit

The Council may cancel or suspend an advertiser permit without prejudice to other penalties, if the permit holder breaches licence conditions, regulations or obligations, violates approved media standards when publishing advertising content, or provides inaccurate, falsified or misleading information in the application.

Sign up for the Daily Briefing

Get the latest news and updates straight to your inbox

Up Next

Related Stories

Illustrative image.

UAE warns of rising risks as AI fuels digital deception

1m read
The Child Digital Safety Law (CDS Law) protects children from harmful content, including any online material that could negatively affect their morals, mental well-being, or social values and that breaks media standards.

UAE tightens child safety rules for foreign apps

4m read
Sheikh Abdullah Al Hamed addresses the second day of the 1 Billion Followers Summit, calling on creators to tell the UAE’s story of hope, achievement and tolerance.

UAE creators urged to promote national values online

3m read
The UAE Media Council signs four MoUs with prominent national companies, granting them the authority to apply for Advertiser Permits

Advertiser permits made easier for content creators

2m read