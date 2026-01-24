The law gives regulators stronger powers to monitor content and enforce compliance, with fines ranging from Dh10,000 to Dh1 million , depending on the severity and repetition of the violation.

The legislation is issued under Federal Media Law No. 55 of 2023 and applies to all forms of media, including traditional print and broadcast media, websites and online publications, social media platforms, digital advertising and sponsored content

The law introduces tighter content standards, mandatory licensing requirements and steep fines for violations, affecting media outlets, advertisers, influencers and content creators .

Dubai: A new UAE media law came into force in 2025, bringing significant changes to how media content is regulated across print, broadcast and digital platforms.

All published content whether paid or unpaid must comply with these standards.

These standards are designed to:

To support implementation of the law, the UAE Media Council has issued 20 mandatory content standards that all media and advertising content must follow.

As a form of support for advertising content creators, the permit is issued free of charge for three years for UAE citizens and residents.

Hold a trade licence to practise electronic media from the relevant authority

Be a UAE citizen or resident

Be at least 18 years old (age-based exceptions may be approved at the Council’s discretion)

To qualify for the permit, applicants must:

Who can apply for the advertiser permit

This applies whether the content is published for payment or free of charge. All advertising content must comply with UAE media content standards.

The advertiser permit allows individuals to publish advertising or promotional content through social media account, websites, blogs or other modern digital platforms

What is the UAE advertiser permit?

The UAE Media Council has set a deadline for content creators and advertisers to obtain an Advertiser Permit .

Up to three written warnings

Printing or publishing media materials without a licence: Dh20,000 (doubles with recurrence)

Organising a book fair without a permit: Dh40,000 (doubles with recurrence)

Repeated offence: Dh20,000 , with fines doubling for each recurrence

Publishing with an expired licence

Transferring a licence or making unauthorised changes: Fine of up to Dh20,000

Dh150 per day , capped at Dh3,000 , if not renewed within 30 days

Undermining foreign relations or social cohesion: Fine of up to Dh250,000

Offending domestic or foreign policy: Dh50,000 to Dh500,000

Disrespecting national symbols, governance systems or state institutions: Dh50,000 to Dh500,000

3. Fines related to state interests and national security

Fine of up to Dh150,000

Fines of up to Dh1 million for serious breaches, including religious offences or inciting violence

Violating any of the 20 mandatory standards may result in:

The law sets out detailed penalties to protect social stability, moral values and responsible communication in media. Below is a breakdown of the fines content creators could face.

Full list of fines for influencers and content creators in the UAE

The Council may cancel or suspend an advertiser permit without prejudice to other penalties, if the permit holder breaches licence conditions, regulations or obligations, violates approved media standards when publishing advertising content, or provides inaccurate, falsified or misleading information in the application.

Cancellation or suspension of the advertiser permit

UAE law now requires parents to monitor children online

