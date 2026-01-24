Dh10,00 fine: The extended deadline to apply for UAE’s Advertiser Permit ends soon
Dubai: A new UAE media law came into force in 2025, bringing significant changes to how media content is regulated across print, broadcast and digital platforms.
The law introduces tighter content standards, mandatory licensing requirements and steep fines for violations, affecting media outlets, advertisers, influencers and content creators.
The legislation is issued under Federal Media Law No. 55 of 2023 and applies to all forms of media, including traditional print and broadcast media, websites and online publications, social media platforms, digital advertising and sponsored content
The law gives regulators stronger powers to monitor content and enforce compliance, with fines ranging from Dh10,000 to Dh1 million, depending on the severity and repetition of the violation.
To support implementation of the law, the UAE Media Council has issued 20 mandatory content standards that all media and advertising content must follow.
These standards are designed to:
Preserve UAE values and social harmony
Protect national interests and public order
Ensure respectful, accurate and responsible communication
Prevent misinformation, harmful speech and illegal activity
All published content whether paid or unpaid must comply with these standards.
The UAE Media Council has set a deadline for content creators and advertisers to obtain an Advertiser Permit.
Deadline: January 31, 2026
The advertiser permit allows individuals to publish advertising or promotional content through social media account, websites, blogs or other modern digital platforms
This applies whether the content is published for payment or free of charge. All advertising content must comply with UAE media content standards.
To qualify for the permit, applicants must:
Be at least 18 years old (age-based exceptions may be approved at the Council’s discretion)
Be a UAE citizen or resident
Hold a trade licence to practise electronic media from the relevant authority
As a form of support for advertising content creators, the permit is issued free of charge for three years for UAE citizens and residents.
The law sets out detailed penalties to protect social stability, moral values and responsible communication in media. Below is a breakdown of the fines content creators could face.
1. Penalties for violating content standards
Violating any of the 20 mandatory standards may result in:
Fines of up to Dh1 million for serious breaches, including religious offences or inciting violence
2. Content inciting crimes
Examples include murder, rape or drug abuse
Fine of up to Dh150,000
3. Fines related to state interests and national security
Disrespecting national symbols, governance systems or state institutions: Dh50,000 to Dh500,000
Offending domestic or foreign policy: Dh50,000 to Dh500,000
Undermining foreign relations or social cohesion: Fine of up to Dh250,000
4. Licensing violations and penalties
Operating without a licence
First offence: Dh10,000
Repeated offence: Dh40,000
Failure to renew a licence
Dh150 per day, capped at Dh3,000, if not renewed within 30 days
Licence misuse
Transferring a licence or making unauthorised changes: Fine of up to Dh20,000
Publishing with an expired licence
First offence: Dh10,000
Repeated offence: Dh20,000, with fines doubling for each recurrence
5. Misinformation and publishing offences
Disseminating false information
First offence: Dh5,000
Repeated offence: Dh10,000
Other publishing violations
Organising a book fair without a permit: Dh40,000 (doubles with recurrence)
Printing or publishing media materials without a licence: Dh20,000 (doubles with recurrence)
Penalties for unlicensed foreign correspondents
Up to three written warnings
Repeated offence: Dh10,000
The Council may cancel or suspend an advertiser permit without prejudice to other penalties, if the permit holder breaches licence conditions, regulations or obligations, violates approved media standards when publishing advertising content, or provides inaccurate, falsified or misleading information in the application.
