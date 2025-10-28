GOLD/FOREX
DUBAI 29°C
PRAYER TIMES
UAE
UAE

UAE Media Council issues 3,000 ‘Advertiser’ licences to applicants from 80 nationalities

The initiative aims to empower content creators and protect their rights

Last updated:
Khitam Al Amir, Chief News Editor
2 MIN READ
Posting sponsored content in the UAE now requires an Advertiser Permit.
Posting sponsored content in the UAE now requires an Advertiser Permit.
Shutterstock

Dubai: The UAE Media Council has announced the issuance of more than 3,000 “Advertiser” licences to applicants representing over 80 nationalities, reflecting the growing interest in joining the country’s new media regulatory framework. The initiative aims to empower content creators, protect their rights, and enhance the credibility of online advertising.

Mohammed Al Shehhi, Secretary-General of the UAE Media Council, made the announcement during a session titled “The Future of Media Legislation” at the Emirati Media Forum, held at the Museum of the Future in Dubai.

Al Shehhi explained that the “Advertiser” licence was introduced in response to rapid changes in the advertising sector, particularly the growing role of individuals and digital content creators. The licence, he said, helps regulate advertising practices on social media platforms, ensuring transparency while protecting both advertisers and content creators.

He added that the Council is currently working with several federal and local entities to establish specific regulations for health, real estate, and financial advertisements produced by content creators. “Anyone offering promotional or advisory content in these fields must have the necessary qualifications and knowledge to ensure public safety and maintain trust,” he said.

Since its establishment, the UAE Media Council has focused on developing a new legislative framework for the media sector. Between 2023 and 2025, it has undertaken the largest legislative reform in the nation’s history, introducing the Media Regulation Law, three Cabinet resolutions, six media policies, and a set of guiding manuals.

Al Shehhi emphasised that the new framework is designed to be flexible and forward-looking, granting broader economic powers to local emirates to help attract leading global media companies, contributing to the sector’s growth and diversification.

He added that the Council also oversees media content, particularly that produced abroad, to ensure consistency in standards across the UAE, while most economic licensing responsibilities have been delegated to local authorities in each emirate.

Khitam Al Amir
Khitam Al AmirChief News Editor
With over 30 years of journalistic experience spanning from Jordan to the UAE, Khitam has spent the past 22 years reporting on national and regional news from Dubai, with a strong focus on the UAE, GCC and broader Arab affairs. As Chief News Editor, she brings extensive expertise in delivering breaking and engaging news to readers. Beginning her tenure as a translator, she advanced through roles as Senior Translator and Chief Translator before transitioning to editorial positions, culminating in her current leadership role. Her responsibilities encompass monitoring breaking news across the UAE and the broader Arab region, ensuring timely and accurate dissemination to the public.​ Born into a family of journalists, Khitam's passion for news was ignited early in life. A defining moment in her youth occurred in September 1985 when she had the opportunity to converse with the late British Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher during her visit to a Palestinian refugee camp north of Amman. During this encounter, Khitam shared her family's experiences of displacement from their home in Palestine and their subsequent refuge in Jordan. This poignant interaction not only deepened her understanding of geopolitical issues but also solidified her commitment to pursuing a career in journalism, aiming to shed light on the stories of those affected by regional conflicts. Khitam’s commitment to accurate and timely reporting drives her to seek out news that interests readers, making her a trusted source for news on the UAE and the broader Gulf region.
Show More

Sign up for the Daily Briefing

Get the latest news and updates straight to your inbox

Up Next

Related Stories

Dubai’s Emirati Media Forum explores the future of AI

Dubai’s Emirati Media Forum explores the future of AI

2h ago3m read
YouTube’s new tool is designed to give creators direct control over misuse.

YouTube launches likeness-detection to fight AI fakes

3m read
Abdullah bin Mohammed bin Butti Al Hamed, Chairman of the National Media Office and Chairman of the UAE Media Council

UAE Media Council cautions against fake AI content

3m read
Posting sponsored content in the UAE now requires an Advertiser Permit. Learn the rules, requirements, and how to apply online for free.

Want to post ads online? You need this permit

3m read