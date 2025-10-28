UAE Media Council issues 3,000 ‘Advertiser’ licences to applicants from 80 nationalities

The initiative aims to empower content creators and protect their rights
Dubai: The UAE Media Council has announced the issuance of more than 3,000 “Advertiser” licences to applicants representing over 80 nationalities, reflecting the growing interest in joining the country’s new media regulatory framework. The initiative aims to empower content creators, protect their rights, and enhance the credibility of online advertising.
Mohammed Al Shehhi, Secretary-General of the UAE Media Council, made the announcement during a session titled “The Future of Media Legislation” at the Emirati Media Forum, held at the Museum of the Future in Dubai.
Al Shehhi explained that the “Advertiser” licence was introduced in response to rapid changes in the advertising sector, particularly the growing role of individuals and digital content creators. The licence, he said, helps regulate advertising practices on social media platforms, ensuring transparency while protecting both advertisers and content creators.
He added that the Council is currently working with several federal and local entities to establish specific regulations for health, real estate, and financial advertisements produced by content creators. “Anyone offering promotional or advisory content in these fields must have the necessary qualifications and knowledge to ensure public safety and maintain trust,” he said.
Since its establishment, the UAE Media Council has focused on developing a new legislative framework for the media sector. Between 2023 and 2025, it has undertaken the largest legislative reform in the nation’s history, introducing the Media Regulation Law, three Cabinet resolutions, six media policies, and a set of guiding manuals.
Al Shehhi emphasised that the new framework is designed to be flexible and forward-looking, granting broader economic powers to local emirates to help attract leading global media companies, contributing to the sector’s growth and diversification.
He added that the Council also oversees media content, particularly that produced abroad, to ensure consistency in standards across the UAE, while most economic licensing responsibilities have been delegated to local authorities in each emirate.
