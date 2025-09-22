Requirements for the permit, who is exempt and how to complete your application online
Dubai: If you create advertising content on social media in the UAE, you now need an Advertiser Permit. Introduced by the UAE Media Council in July 2025, this permit applies to everyone, whether you earn money from your posts or not. It is part of a wider effort to regulate the fast-growing media sector, improve content quality, attract investment, and support skilled creators.
Citizens and residents: 1 year, renewable.
Visitors: 3 months, renewable.
The permit will be issued free of charge for three years for UAE citizens and residents as a form of support for advertising content creators.
Applicants must be at least 18 years old (age-based exceptions possible at the Council’s discretion).
Must have good conduct and no record of violating media content standards.
UAE citizens and residents must obtain a trade licence to practise electronic media from the relevant authority.
A visitor permit may be issued for individuals registered under an advertising agency or talent management agency accredited by the Council.
The following are exempt from obtaining an Advertiser Permit:
Individuals advertising their own products or services, or those of a company they own, via their personal accounts.
Individuals under the age of 18 who engage in educational, sports, cultural, or awareness-related activities, in line with the age classification stipulated in the relevant legislation.
Permit holders must:
Comply with media content standards.
Ensure the advertiser is not a fake company, pseudonym user, or linked to fraudulent bank accounts.
Clearly display the permit number on their social media accounts.
Publish advertisements only through accounts registered with the Council and linked to the issued permit.
Not allow others to advertise through their registered account.
Obtain approval from relevant authorities before publishing any advertisement, if required by law.
Minimum age: 15 years.
Must be medically fit for the activity.
Permit must be for commercial purposes.
Advertisement must be age-appropriate.
Prohibited from promoting products or services harmful to children.
Must comply with any additional conditions set by the Council in line with child protection laws.
Visit the official UAE Media Council website: uaemc.gov.ae.
Go to the Media Licensing section and search for Advertiser Permit.
Select the service and log in with your UAE Pass.
If your UAE Pass is not linked, upload personal details, Emirates ID copy, and address details.
Fill in the application and attach the required documents (commercial licence, legal documents, or personal documents).
For minors, the guardian must apply and agree to comply with the Wadeema Child Rights Law.
Submit and await initial approval. The permit is issued electronically.
Applications are reviewed within three working days after submission of all required documents.
If no decision is issued within 15 working days, the application is deemed rejected.
Fees
Issuing Advertiser Permit: Free for the first 3 years.
Renewal (from 4th year): Dh1,000 for 1 year.
Visitor Permit (3 months): Dh500.
Visitor Renewal (3 months): Dh500
Advertisements must be clear and unambiguous.
Advertisements must not harm the public interest, directly or indirectly.
Prior approval is required for specialised ads (e.g., real estate, healthcare, finance, education, food, or others as determined by the Council).
No false or misleading product information may be published.
To operate an online business or media activity in the UAE, you need a commercial licence from the Department of Economic Development (DED) in your emirate. Each emirate offers different licence categories, but most cover activities like advertising, e-commerce, and social media services.
Abu Dhabi
Freelance and trader licences for e-commerce via websites and social media.
Options for both sole establishments and one-person LLCs.
Dubai
Trader licences for blogging, e-commerce hubs, social media marketing and account management.
Company licences available for marketing management and other media services.
Sharjah
Commercial e-trading licences for social media and websites.
Sole proprietorships and companies allowed for advertising and marketing management.
Ajman
Licences for advertising and marketing operations through sole establishments or one-person LLCs.
Umm Al Quwain
Licences for advertising and marketing services, similar to Ajman.
Ras Al Khaimah
“Ghadan” licence for citizens and “Fursa” licence for residents to advertise via social media.
Standard establishment and company licences also available.
Fujairah
Establishment licences for social media advertising.
Company licences for broader online advertising services.
