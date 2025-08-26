UAE to prosecute group of social media users for violating media content standards

In March, the National Media Office issued a statement underscoring the importance of all social media users in the country adhering to values and principles that reflect the state’s policies and its approach of respect, tolerance, and coexistence. The statement also affirmed that the office, in cooperation with relevant authorities, will take the necessary legal action against anyone violating these guidelines, in accordance with the laws in force in the UAE, which aim to preserve a safe and balanced digital environment that fosters mutual respect.