UAE to prosecute group of social media users for violating media content standards

UAE has underscored the importance of social media users adhering to values and principles
The National Media Office has issued a decision to refer a group of social media users to the Federal Public Prosecution for violating media content standards. The office stressed that such measures are taken as part of its commitment to fostering a responsible media environment, safeguarding social values, and protecting communities from non-constructive content. The office also urged everyone to use social media platforms in ways that respect media ethics and values.
In its statement, the National Media Office announced that it had referred the social media users after monitoring, reviewing, and evaluating the content they had published and continued to publish. It was found that these individuals had violated the standards of purposeful media content that align with ethical principles.
The National Media Office emphasised the following:
The office’s monitoring team operates around the clock to detect and address any violations of standards and social values with precision.
The team alerts platform users of their violations and urges them to comply with regulations, laws, and directives.
These measures are aimed at ensuring a responsible media environment and protecting communities from non-constructive content.
The office further called on all social media users to ensure their practices respect media ethics, social conduct, traditions, and applicable legislation.
In March, the National Media Office issued a statement underscoring the importance of all social media users in the country adhering to values and principles that reflect the state’s policies and its approach of respect, tolerance, and coexistence. The statement also affirmed that the office, in cooperation with relevant authorities, will take the necessary legal action against anyone violating these guidelines, in accordance with the laws in force in the UAE, which aim to preserve a safe and balanced digital environment that fosters mutual respect.
Sheikh Abdullah Al Hamed, chairman of the National Media Office and chairman of the UAE Media Council, affirmed that media responsibility is a civilizational and ethical commitment that reflects the UAE’s values of respect and tolerance. “Words are a trust,” he said, “and those who carry them are responsible for making them a bridge for closeness, not a tool for offense.”
“Our actions are aimed at safeguarding words from descending into offense. We stand for freedom that respects others and upholds constructive dialogue. A word that plants respect yields trust, while a word that breaches ethics subjects its author to accountability,” he said.
“We call on all users of social media platforms to abide by ethical and legal standards. Conscious participation safeguards the nation’s reputation, preserves the individual’s standing, and strengthens bridges of trust with peoples of brotherly and friendly nations.”
