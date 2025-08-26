Emirates Society for Consumer Protection warns of fake platforms charging consumers to resolve complaints

These platforms deceive consumers by claiming they maintain confidentiality
The Emirates Society for Consumer Protection has issued a warning about suspicious and fraudulent websites, platforms, and social media pages that misuse government logos and falsely claim to specialize in protecting consumers and safeguarding their rights. These fraudulent entities lure consumers into submitting complaints, only to request fees for resolving them, or demand bank transfers and access to personal accounts.
The Society emphasized that it never charges any fees or accepts any payments for resolving consumer complaints. It urged consumers—if any entity requests payment or asks for bank transfers—to immediately refuse, block the source, and report the matter to the relevant authorities.
In its official statement published on its website, the Society clarified that it does not request any money or sensitive banking information from consumers, as it is an official body mandated to protect consumer rights, raise awareness, and investigate complaints. Its services are provided entirely free of charge, and it does not send payment links or request banking credentials. The Society added that it has already received complaints about fraudulent platforms impersonating it and illegally using its official logo.
The Society’s warning highlighted that these fake platforms engage in fraud and deception by falsely claiming to be official complaint-handling portals that help consumers recover their rights by reporting financial, commercial, or service-related violations.
These platforms deceive consumers by claiming they maintain confidentiality, operate 24/7, and provide complaint responses within 48 hours via email. They further claim to send tracking reference numbers for complaints, supported by fabricated email addresses, phone numbers, and office details, while boasting of “high consumer satisfaction rates.”
According to the Society, these entities have created counterfeit complaint forms resembling official ones, requiring personal details such as name, phone number, and email address. The forms list 17 common complaint categories, including:
Additional or hidden service charges
Commercial fraud
Defective products
Harassing calls or promotional spam
Fraudulent gold and diamond sales
Faulty devices
Non-compliance with after-sales service obligations
Breach of business activity licenses
Price manipulation or failure to honor promotional offers
Non-compliance with official standards and regulations
Price increases and other miscellaneous complaints.
The warning further explained that these fake platforms list “accepted complaints” ranging from delays in refunds, commercial or online fraud, fake trading platforms, misleading advertisements, counterfeit goods, contract violations, delivery and transport service issues, warranty denials, poor after-sales service, data breaches, privacy violations, to misconduct by company representatives. They even allege they can handle complaints against both private and government entities.
The Society stressed that these fraudulent websites falsely assure consumers of confidentiality and compliance with privacy policies to gain their trust. It strongly urged consumers not to interact with such platforms, never share personal or banking information, and remain vigilant.
The Emirates Society for Consumer Protection concluded by reminding the public that it is a recognized non-profit entity, its complaint services are completely free, and it never requests any payment or personal financial details from consumers.
