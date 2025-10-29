Kanaf empowers forensic doctors with key skills to protect child abuse victims

The 16-hour programme—organised in collaboration with the Sharjah Public Prosecution and Sharjah Courts—aims to unify medical, psychological, and legal approaches in handling sensitive child abuse cases. It seeks to ensure that every stage, from medical examination to courtroom reporting, upholds the child’s dignity and emotional well-being.

The beginner-level workshop focused on empathy and child-sensitive examination techniques. Doctors were trained to recognise emotional cues, communicate using age-appropriate language, and use tools such as anatomical dolls to help children express experiences safely. These methods reduce the emotional burden on young victims while improving the accuracy of forensic findings.

The advanced-level workshop explored child interviewing methods in clinical and forensic settings. It emphasised non-intrusive questioning, active listening, and techniques that encourage open communication without causing additional trauma. Doctors were trained to tailor their approach based on the child’s age, cultural background, and emotional state—ensuring each case is handled with both scientific and human sensitivity.

Established under the directives of Her Highness Sheikha Jawaher bint Mohammed Al Qasimi, Chairperson of the Sharjah Family and Community Council, Kanaf was officially opened in 2024. It serves as a safe, multi-agency centre where legal, health, and social entities collaborate to provide comprehensive care for child victims and their families.

