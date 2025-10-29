Kanaf empowers forensic doctors with key skills to protect child abuse victims

16-hour intensive training conducted with Sharjah Public Prosecution and Sharjah Courts
Sharjah: In a significant step towards enhancing child protection systems, Kanaf, the interdisciplinary child protection centre in Sharjah, has launched an intensive training programme to equip forensic doctors with advanced skills to handle cases involving child victims of abuse with both technical expertise and empathy.
The 16-hour programme—organised in collaboration with the Sharjah Public Prosecution and Sharjah Courts—aims to unify medical, psychological, and legal approaches in handling sensitive child abuse cases. It seeks to ensure that every stage, from medical examination to courtroom reporting, upholds the child’s dignity and emotional well-being.
“Effective care begins with the first words the doctor says to the child and how the examination is conducted,” said Hanadi Al Yafei, Director-General of Child Safety and Head of Kanaf’s Supreme Committee.
“This initiative represents a unified approach to protecting children—integrating medical expertise, legal accuracy, and psychological sensitivity to ensure that no child suffers twice, once from abuse and again during the investigation process.”
Delivered by Dr. Bana Yousef Bou-Zubon, a child protection and mental health expert from Child Safety, the programme is structured into beginner, intermediate, and advanced workshops. The sessions are designed for forensic doctors who play a crucial role in documenting evidence and supporting the judicial process in child abuse cases.
The beginner-level workshop focused on empathy and child-sensitive examination techniques. Doctors were trained to recognise emotional cues, communicate using age-appropriate language, and use tools such as anatomical dolls to help children express experiences safely. These methods reduce the emotional burden on young victims while improving the accuracy of forensic findings.
The intermediate workshop addressed forensic reporting standards—training doctors to produce precise, legally sound medical reports that align with judicial requirements. Participants learned how to structure reports, document findings meticulously, and integrate medical evidence with psychological observations. The session also clarified the professional and legal boundaries that guide forensic work in child-related cases.
The advanced-level workshop explored child interviewing methods in clinical and forensic settings. It emphasised non-intrusive questioning, active listening, and techniques that encourage open communication without causing additional trauma. Doctors were trained to tailor their approach based on the child’s age, cultural background, and emotional state—ensuring each case is handled with both scientific and human sensitivity.
The programme, which will conclude with a final advanced session, brings the total training to 16 hours. It reflects Kanaf’s mission to set a national benchmark for integrated child protection practices by strengthening cooperation between health professionals, law enforcement, and the judiciary.
Established under the directives of Her Highness Sheikha Jawaher bint Mohammed Al Qasimi, Chairperson of the Sharjah Family and Community Council, Kanaf was officially opened in 2024. It serves as a safe, multi-agency centre where legal, health, and social entities collaborate to provide comprehensive care for child victims and their families.
