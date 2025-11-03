Sheikha Jawaher launches humanitarian projects in Morocco to empower children

Initiatives by Khalid bin Sultan Al Qasimi Foundation to benefit over 5,000 people
Sharjah: Sheikha Jawaher bint Mohammed Al Qasimi, Wife of the Ruler of Sharjah and Chairperson of the Khalid bin Sultan Al Qasimi Humanitarian Foundation (KSQF), has launched two major humanitarian initiatives in Morocco aimed at protecting children and strengthening community support systems.
The projects, implemented in collaboration with Moroccan and international partners, will benefit more than 5,000 children, families, and community members across the country, including refugees and migrants from more than 60 nations.
The first initiative, launched in partnership with the Fondation Amane pour la Protection de l’Enfance (FAPE), focuses on improving child protection mechanisms in the Sous-Massa region. The 17-month project will reach 740 direct beneficiaries and more than 5,000 family members, uniting the efforts of 180 local and government institutions.
It will strengthen local protection units, expand access to psychosocial and legal support, and introduce mobile outreach teams to connect rural communities with essential services. The project also supports Morocco’s Integrated Public Policy for the Protection of Children and includes awareness campaigns, staff training, and applied research developed with Moroccan and international universities.
The second initiative, “Cultivating the Future,” is being implemented in partnership with The Big Heart Foundation (TBHF) and Bayti Association, a leading Moroccan organisation specialising in child protection.
The 18-month programme will directly support 100 children and 140 family members, providing shelter, healthcare, education, and vocational training. It also introduces an innovative rehabilitation approach through Bayti’s Farm School, which uses agricultural training as a tool for psychosocial recovery and reintegration.
During her visit to the Bayti Association in Kénitra Province, Sheikha Jawaher met with staff and young beneficiaries, discussing their experiences and future aspirations.
Her Highness highlighted that the initiatives reflect the humanitarian values of the late Sheikh Khalid bin Sultan Al Qasimi, underscoring the moral duty to safeguard children’s wellbeing.
“We cannot find peace knowing that there is a child who suffers or is deprived of care, education, or healthcare,” said Sheikha Jawaher. “Protecting every child requires collective effort — from governments, the private sector, and society at large. The future we aspire to depends on a generation raised with awareness, dignity, and opportunity.”
Sheikha Jawaher added that the Foundation’s projects in Morocco reflect “the depth of our shared humanity and the bonds that connect our peoples,” reaffirming Sharjah’s long-standing commitment to humanitarian work across the Arab world.
The initiatives are part of KSQF’s global mission to protect children affected by poverty, conflict, and natural disasters. Since its establishment in 2024, the Foundation has worked to reduce the risks of child labour, trafficking, and exploitation through protection programmes and partnerships with humanitarian organisations worldwide.
Accompanying Sheikha Jawaher on the humanitarian mission were senior officials from KSQF, The Big Heart Foundation, and Sharjah-based entities, including the Executive Office of Her Highness, NAMA Women Advancement, and other strategic partners.
Both projects reaffirm the UAE and Sharjah’s commitment to supporting sustainable development and social stability through education, empowerment, and child protection.
