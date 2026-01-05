GOLD/FOREX
DUBAI 23°C
PRAYER TIMES
LIVING IN UAE
LIVING IN UAE
Living in UAE /
Safety + Security

UAE Child Digital Safety Law explained: 7 key details parents need to know

Age-verification to data privacy for under-13s - how the new law protects children online

Last updated:
Zainab Husain, Features Writer
3 MIN READ
The UAE has introduced a Child Digital Safety Law regulating online platforms, children’s data, age restrictions and parental responsibilities.
The UAE has introduced a Child Digital Safety Law regulating online platforms, children’s data, age restrictions and parental responsibilities.
Shutterstock

Dubai: For parents, keeping children safe online has become one of the most challenging parts of modern parenting. With social media platforms, gaming apps and streaming services multiplying by the year, navigating the digital world can feel like a minefield.

In response to these growing concerns, the UAE has introduced new legislation aimed at tackling the evolving risks children face online.

About UAE’s new Child Digital Safety law

In December, the UAE announced the issuance of Federal Decree Law No. 26 of 2025 on Child Digital Safety, creating a nationwide legal framework to protect children from online risks and ensure access to safe, age-appropriate digital content.

The law focuses on safeguarding children’s physical, psychological and moral wellbeing while regulating how digital platforms and internet services operate.

Here’s a clear breakdown of what the law covers and who it affects.

1. Who the law applies to

The decree-law applies to internet service providers (ISPs) and digital platforms that operate in the UAE or target users within the country.

This includes platforms that children may access directly or indirectly.

2. Digital platforms covered by the law

The law applies to a wide range of online services, including:

  • Websites

  • Search engines

  • Smart applications

  • Messaging apps

  • Online forums

  • Online gaming platforms

  • Social media networks

  • Live-streaming services

  • Podcasts

  • Streaming platforms

  • Video-on-demand services

  • E-commerce platforms

If a platform can be accessed by users in the UAE, it falls within the scope of the law.

3. Platform classification based on risk to children

The decree-law introduces a classification system for digital platforms, approved by the Education, Human Development and Community Development Council.

Platforms will be categorised based on:

  • Risk level

  • Type of content

  • Usage volume

  • Potential impact on children

This classification determines the level of regulation and safeguards required.

4. Mandatory age-based controls and protections

Digital platforms must apply age-based controls and restrictions depending on their classification.

Required measures include:

  • Default privacy settings for children

  • Age-verification mechanisms

  • Age-restriction tools

  • Content blocking

  • Filtering systems

  • Age-rating features

  • Controls on targeted online advertising

These measures aim to limit children’s exposure to harmful or inappropriate content.

5. Strict rules on children’s personal data

The law prohibits the collection, processing, publishing or sharing of personal data of children under the age of 13.

Exceptions may apply to:

  • Educational platforms

  • Health-related platforms

These exemptions are subject to a UAE Cabinet resolution and only allowed if strict child safety and privacy protections are in place.

6. Prohibited online activities for children

Children are not allowed to participate in or access online commercial games that involve:

  • Gambling

  • Betting

  • The creation of gambling-related accounts

This applies across all digital platforms and services.

7. Responsibilities of internet service providers

Internet service providers must activate content-filtering systems, enforce policies against harmful content and nsure safe and supervised internet use for children

ISPs are also required to:

  • Obtain guardian consent through service terms

  • Provide and enable parental control tools

Duties of parents and caregivers

Parents and caregivers play a central role under the law. They are required to monitor children’s digital activities, use available parental control tools, avoid creating accounts for children on platforms that are not age-appropriate and platforms that do not meet child protection standards

The Child Digital Safety Law aims to reduce children’s exposure to harmful online content, protect their personal data, encourage safer digital environments and promote responsible digital use by platforms, providers and families

Related Topics:
UAEcybercrime

Sign up for the Daily Briefing

Get the latest news and updates straight to your inbox

Up Next

Related Stories

Court clears man of life-endangerment claim by ex-wife

Court clears man of life-endangerment claim by ex-wife

3m read
UAE introduces Federal Decree-Law on Child Digital Safety

New UAE law shields children from digital dangers

3m read
A clear guide to the UAE’s updated federal laws, explaining who is affected and how the changes impact residents, families and professionals.

Key UAE legal reforms residents should know

4m read
New Federal Decree-Law prioritises welfare, rights, and integration.

UAE amends child protection law for vulnerable children

3m read