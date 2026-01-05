Age-verification to data privacy for under-13s - how the new law protects children online
Dubai: For parents, keeping children safe online has become one of the most challenging parts of modern parenting. With social media platforms, gaming apps and streaming services multiplying by the year, navigating the digital world can feel like a minefield.
In response to these growing concerns, the UAE has introduced new legislation aimed at tackling the evolving risks children face online.
In December, the UAE announced the issuance of Federal Decree Law No. 26 of 2025 on Child Digital Safety, creating a nationwide legal framework to protect children from online risks and ensure access to safe, age-appropriate digital content.
The law focuses on safeguarding children’s physical, psychological and moral wellbeing while regulating how digital platforms and internet services operate.
Here’s a clear breakdown of what the law covers and who it affects.
The decree-law applies to internet service providers (ISPs) and digital platforms that operate in the UAE or target users within the country.
This includes platforms that children may access directly or indirectly.
The law applies to a wide range of online services, including:
Websites
Search engines
Smart applications
Messaging apps
Online forums
Online gaming platforms
Social media networks
Live-streaming services
Podcasts
Streaming platforms
Video-on-demand services
E-commerce platforms
If a platform can be accessed by users in the UAE, it falls within the scope of the law.
The decree-law introduces a classification system for digital platforms, approved by the Education, Human Development and Community Development Council.
Platforms will be categorised based on:
Risk level
Type of content
Usage volume
Potential impact on children
This classification determines the level of regulation and safeguards required.
Digital platforms must apply age-based controls and restrictions depending on their classification.
Required measures include:
Default privacy settings for children
Age-verification mechanisms
Age-restriction tools
Content blocking
Filtering systems
Age-rating features
Controls on targeted online advertising
These measures aim to limit children’s exposure to harmful or inappropriate content.
The law prohibits the collection, processing, publishing or sharing of personal data of children under the age of 13.
Exceptions may apply to:
Educational platforms
Health-related platforms
These exemptions are subject to a UAE Cabinet resolution and only allowed if strict child safety and privacy protections are in place.
Children are not allowed to participate in or access online commercial games that involve:
Gambling
Betting
The creation of gambling-related accounts
This applies across all digital platforms and services.
Internet service providers must activate content-filtering systems, enforce policies against harmful content and nsure safe and supervised internet use for children
ISPs are also required to:
Obtain guardian consent through service terms
Provide and enable parental control tools
Parents and caregivers play a central role under the law. They are required to monitor children’s digital activities, use available parental control tools, avoid creating accounts for children on platforms that are not age-appropriate and platforms that do not meet child protection standards
The Child Digital Safety Law aims to reduce children’s exposure to harmful online content, protect their personal data, encourage safer digital environments and promote responsible digital use by platforms, providers and families
Sign up for the Daily Briefing
Get the latest news and updates straight to your inbox