UAE joins Arab-wide push for safer internet use among children

Campaign aims to curb exploitation, fraud, and harmful ideologies on digital platforms
Abu Dhabi: The General Secretariat of the League of Arab States, in cooperation with the Arab Council for Childhood and Development, the UAE’s Supreme Council for Motherhood and Childhood, and UNICEF’s Regional Office, has launched the second phase of its campaign “Protecting Children on Social Media” under the slogan “Safe Internet for Our Children.”
The initiative was announced during the 29th session of the Arab Childhood Committee, chaired by the Republic of Djibouti, held via Zoom with the participation of representatives from national child protection bodies, civil society organisations, and regional and international institutions.
Reem Al Falasi, Secretary-General of the Supreme Council for Motherhood and Childhood, said social media has become one of the most influential tools in shaping children’s behaviour and beliefs. She stressed the need for constant monitoring of the content children consume or access, to protect them from extremist ideas, exploitation, and harmful influences.
Al Falasi noted that today’s fast-evolving digital landscape carries both benefits and risks. Given the essential role of digital tools — especially in education — keeping children entirely away from them is no longer possible. She said this makes it vital to put in place safeguards to regulate online use and shield children from physical, intellectual, and behavioural risks.
Highlighting the dangers of cyberbullying, fraud, data theft, and digital addiction, Al Falasi praised the campaign’s awareness content for strengthening children’s resilience and promoting responsible use of technology. She emphasised that protecting young people from harmful ideologies and exploitation is essential for building future generations who can use technology productively while upholding Arab values.
As part of the campaign, five animated episodes titled “Alpha and Zein” were produced in Arabic, English, and French. The series follows the life of a modern family, delivering messages on positive internet use, digital ethics, artificial intelligence, cyberbullying prevention, and tackling social media addiction.
The episodes will be presented to the Council of Arab Information Ministers for wider distribution through official and private media across the region, aiming to raise awareness and encourage the creation of educational digital content that safeguards children online.
Sign up for the Daily Briefing
Get the latest news and updates straight to your inbox