GOLD/FOREX
DUBAI 35°C
PRAYER TIMES
UAE
UAE
UAE /
Education

UAE joins Arab-wide push for safer internet use among children

Campaign aims to curb exploitation, fraud, and harmful ideologies on digital platforms

Last updated:
Abdulla Rasheed, Editor - Abu Dhabi
2 MIN READ
UAE joins Arab-wide push for safer internet use among children

Abu Dhabi: The General Secretariat of the League of Arab States, in cooperation with the Arab Council for Childhood and Development, the UAE’s Supreme Council for Motherhood and Childhood, and UNICEF’s Regional Office, has launched the second phase of its campaign “Protecting Children on Social Media” under the slogan “Safe Internet for Our Children.”

The initiative was announced during the 29th session of the Arab Childhood Committee, chaired by the Republic of Djibouti, held via Zoom with the participation of representatives from national child protection bodies, civil society organisations, and regional and international institutions.

Social media’s influence on children

Reem Al Falasi, Secretary-General of the Supreme Council for Motherhood and Childhood, said social media has become one of the most influential tools in shaping children’s behaviour and beliefs. She stressed the need for constant monitoring of the content children consume or access, to protect them from extremist ideas, exploitation, and harmful influences.

A double-edged digital world

Al Falasi noted that today’s fast-evolving digital landscape carries both benefits and risks. Given the essential role of digital tools — especially in education — keeping children entirely away from them is no longer possible. She said this makes it vital to put in place safeguards to regulate online use and shield children from physical, intellectual, and behavioural risks.

Building digital resilience

Highlighting the dangers of cyberbullying, fraud, data theft, and digital addiction, Al Falasi praised the campaign’s awareness content for strengthening children’s resilience and promoting responsible use of technology. She emphasised that protecting young people from harmful ideologies and exploitation is essential for building future generations who can use technology productively while upholding Arab values.

AI against cyberbullying

As part of the campaign, five animated episodes titled “Alpha and Zein” were produced in Arabic, English, and French. The series follows the life of a modern family, delivering messages on positive internet use, digital ethics, artificial intelligence, cyberbullying prevention, and tackling social media addiction.

The episodes will be presented to the Council of Arab Information Ministers for wider distribution through official and private media across the region, aiming to raise awareness and encourage the creation of educational digital content that safeguards children online.

Abdulla Rasheed
Abdulla RasheedEditor - Abu Dhabi
Abdullah Rashid Al Hammadi  is an accomplished Emirati journalist with over 45 years of experience in both Arabic and English media. He currently serves as the Abu Dhabi Bureau Chief fo Gulf News. Al Hammadi began his career in 1980 with Al Ittihad newspaper, where he rose through the ranks to hold key editorial positions, including Head of International News, Director of the Research Center, and Acting Managing Editor. A founding member of the UAE Journalists Association and a former board member, he is also affiliated with the General Federation of Arab Journalists and the International Federation of Journalists. Al Hammadi studied Information Systems Technology at the University of Virginia and completed journalism training with Reuters in Cairo and London. During his time in Washington, D.C., he reported for Alittihad  and became a member of the National Press Club. From 2000 to 2008, he wrote the widely read Dababees column, known for its critical take on social issues. Throughout his career, Al Hammadi has conducted high-profile interviews with prominent leaders including UAE President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, HH Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, and key Arab figures such as the late Yasser Arafat and former presidents of Yemen and Egypt. He has reported on major historical events such as the Iran-Iraq war, the liberation of Kuwait, the fall of the Berlin Wall, and the establishment of the Palestinian Authority. His work continues to shape and influence journalism in the UAE and the wider Arab world.
Show More
Related Topics:
UAEtechnologyEducationcybercrime

Sign up for the Daily Briefing

Get the latest news and updates straight to your inbox

Up Next

Related Stories

According to World Economic Forum's latest report, 20 per cent of Arab world's 100 most promising startups are based in the UAE.

How these 5 Emirati-run home businesses saw success

4m read
The policy is designed to provide children with the opportunity to develop Arabic language skills from an early age, making Arabic learning both fun and culturally enriching.

New KHDA policy: Dubai mandates Arabic for toddlers

2m read
Illustrative image.

UAE flags misleading medical ad, legal action taken

1m read
Cyber fraud alert: UAE Council shares tips to stay safe

Cyber fraud alert: UAE Council shares tips to stay safe

1m read