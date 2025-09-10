How to protect credit cards from fraud and cybercrime

In today’s fast-paced digital economy, credit cards have become more than just a convenient payment method, they are an essential tool for online and offline transactions. While they provide unparalleled ease of use, they also bring with them a series of risks. Social exposure and cybersecurity threats are at the top of the list, with criminals finding increasingly sophisticated ways to exploit users. To enjoy the benefits of credit cards without falling victim to fraud, individuals must be aware of these risks and adopt proactive protection measures.