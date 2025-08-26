How to keep senior citizens safe in a digital world

Awareness and family support can help older adults stay protected in the online age
The digital world has opened new opportunities for older adults, from online banking and communication to social media engagement. While this shift brings excitement, convenience and healthy changes in their daily life, it also exposes seniors to a growing number of cyber threats. Sadly, cybercriminals are increasingly targeting them, exploiting trust, limited digital skills, and social isolation.
Many seniors face challenges adapting to rapidly changing apps, security updates, and password requirements. Without proper guidance, they may fall victim to malicious links, weak security settings, or fraudulent messages. This digital gap increases their reliance on others, sometimes putting them at further risk of manipulation.
Seniors are particularly vulnerable because scammers often manipulate emotional triggers such as fear, urgency, or politeness. Many feel less confident with modern technology and may struggle to recognise phishing attempts or fraudulent messages. With the rise of AI-driven scams like deep fakes and voice cloning, it has become even harder for seniors to distinguish genuine communication from fraud.
Social platforms provide seniors with a way to stay connected with friends and family, but they also carry hidden dangers. Oversharing personal information such as addresses, health conditions, or family details makes them more vulnerable to scams. Fake friend requests, romance scams, and misleading health information further complicate their online experience, sometimes leading to emotional stress and broken trust.
With the rise of telemedicine and health-monitoring devices, seniors’ medical information is increasingly stored and shared online. Hackers targeting these platforms can not only steal personal health records but also interfere with treatment processes. This makes cybersecurity a direct factor in protecting seniors’ safety and healthcare continuity.
Moreover, threats include investment and cryptocurrency schemes, fake tech support calls, romance and family impersonation scams, and government impersonation fraud. Phishing and social media tricks also deceive seniors into revealing sensitive information. Beyond financial losses, the emotional toll, shame, guilt, and anxiety potentially can deeply affect their overall well-being.
Protecting seniors requires both personal and community actions. Simple precautions like verifying unexpected contacts, restricting unnecessary app permissions, using strong passwords with two-factor authentication, and keeping devices updated can go a long way. Families and communities must also provide guidance, while awareness campaigns and training sessions help build confidence in safe online practices.
Families, caregivers, and communities play a vital role in guiding seniors to embrace technology safely, ensuring that digital life empowers rather than endangers them.
Safeguarding seniors online is not just a cybersecurity issue, rather it’s social empowerment, a matter of building trust and confidence. With a combination of awareness, education, and family support, seniors can navigate the digital age safely. Empowering them with knowledge not only reduces risks but also ensures they remain connected, confident, and resilient in an increasingly digital world.
Anoop Paudval is Head of Information Security, and Governance Risk and Compliance, Gulf News
