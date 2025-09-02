GOLD/FOREX
When do credit cards become a boon or burden for UAE residents?

Credit card use turns risky when viewed as a source of extra income, not a financial tool

Justin Varghese
If you still want to rack up credit card rewards, financial planners reiterate in being deliberate in the way you use your card.
Dubai: For UAE residents, credit cards are more than a convenient way to pay—they are a financial tool that can either strengthen your finances or trap you in debt.

Used wisely, they offer rewards, flexibility, and security. Mismanaged, they can lead to spiraling debt, penalties, and even legal consequences. Understanding how to navigate credit card use is key to making the most of your money while avoiding common pitfalls.

When credit cards can be a boon

Credit cards provide benefits beyond the ability to buy now and pay later:

  • Boost your credit score: Responsible usage, such as paying balances in full and on time, builds a positive record with the Al Etihad Credit Bureau (AECB). A strong credit history can improve access to loans, mortgages, and better interest rates, giving residents financial flexibility and more favourable borrowing options.

  • Earn rewards and perks: Many UAE cards offer cashback, air miles, and reward points redeemable for travel, dining, or retail. Premium cards add perks like airport lounge access, valet parking, travel insurance, and exclusive discounts. Choosing a card that fits your lifestyle ensures each swipe delivers value.

  • Security and purchase protection: Credit cards typically offer stronger fraud protection than debit cards. Many banks provide zero-liability policies for unauthorized transactions, along with purchase protection for lost, stolen, or defective items—important for high-value and international purchases.

  • Emergency and large purchase coverage: Credit cards act as a safety net for unexpected expenses, including medical emergencies, urgent travel, or home repairs. Some UAE banks offer 0% installment plans on big-ticket purchases, spreading payments without added interest.

  • Expense tracking and budgeting: Monthly statements and digital apps allow residents to monitor spending, categorize expenses, and set budgets. Real-time alerts help avoid overspending.

  • Convenience for travel and international transactions: Cards facilitate online shopping abroad and foreign currency payments. High-end cards may waive foreign transaction fees, but residents should always check conversion rates and fees.

When credit cards can be a burden

Irresponsible use can create serious financial challenges:

  • High interest rates: Balances carry annual rates of 30–40%, with daily compounding. Even small unpaid amounts can grow quickly if only minimum payments are made.

  • Minimum payment trap: Paying the minimum often covers mostly interest, keeping debt alive for years.

  • Fees and penalties: Annual fees, late payment charges, over-limit fees, and expensive cash advances can turn a card into a costly burden if not managed carefully.

  • Overspending and debt spirals: Credit cards can encourage spending beyond means, leading to unmanageable debt.

  • Legal and travel consequences: In the UAE, unpaid debt can lead to travel bans, frozen assets, and legal action.

  • Impact on credit history: Late payments hurt your AECB score, limiting access to future loans or mortgages.

How to make credit cards work

Before applying:

  • Check eligibility and minimum salary requirements (usually AED 5,000–10,000 for basic cards).

  • Compare fees, APRs, and other charges.

  • Choose a card aligned with your lifestyle—air miles for frequent travelers, cashback for shoppers.

  • Ensure total debt does not exceed 50% of your gross salary.

While using your card:

  • Pay balances in full monthly to avoid interest.

  • Stay within budget; treat your card as a convenience, not extra income.

  • Avoid cash advances.

  • Monitor statements for errors or unauthorized transactions.

  • Keep credit utilization below 30% of your limit to support your credit score.

If you fall into debt:

  • Contact your bank for restructuring or temporary relief.

  • Consider balance transfers to lower-APR cards.

  • Explore consolidation via personal loans for multiple high-interest debts.

Making credit cards work for you

In the UAE, knowledge, discipline, and proactive management are key. Used responsibly, credit cards can enhance lifestyle through rewards, travel perks, and convenience while strengthening your credit profile. Ignoring fees or repayment obligations can quickly turn them into a liability.

By understanding spending patterns, choosing the right card, and maintaining disciplined repayment habits, residents can make their credit cards a financial ally.

Whether covering emergencies, earning rewards, or protecting purchases, a card delivers real value when used wisely. In a market with strict financial regulations, strategic credit card use allows UAE residents to enjoy benefits without falling into debt traps.

