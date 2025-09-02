Boost your credit score: Responsible usage, such as paying balances in full and on time, builds a positive record with the Al Etihad Credit Bureau (AECB). A strong credit history can improve access to loans, mortgages, and better interest rates, giving residents financial flexibility and more favourable borrowing options.

Earn rewards and perks: Many UAE cards offer cashback, air miles, and reward points redeemable for travel, dining, or retail. Premium cards add perks like airport lounge access, valet parking, travel insurance, and exclusive discounts. Choosing a card that fits your lifestyle ensures each swipe delivers value.

Security and purchase protection: Credit cards typically offer stronger fraud protection than debit cards. Many banks provide zero-liability policies for unauthorized transactions, along with purchase protection for lost, stolen, or defective items—important for high-value and international purchases.

Emergency and large purchase coverage: Credit cards act as a safety net for unexpected expenses, including medical emergencies, urgent travel, or home repairs. Some UAE banks offer 0% installment plans on big-ticket purchases, spreading payments without added interest.

Expense tracking and budgeting: Monthly statements and digital apps allow residents to monitor spending, categorize expenses, and set budgets. Real-time alerts help avoid overspending.