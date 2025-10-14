Default or travel ban: What's next after you miss credit card payments in UAE?

If the cheque bounces — usually because there aren’t enough funds — the bank can file an execution case under Federal Decree-Law No. 50 of 2022 (Commercial Transactions Law).

When you apply for a credit card, the bank often asks for a security cheque that covers your card limit. If you default, that cheque can be deposited for collection.

This rule also applies because a credit card is treated as a form of personal loan facility in the UAE. When you sign your credit card agreement, it’s governed by the same framework that covers personal loans.

Once that happens, your entire credit card balance becomes due immediately — not just the missed instalments. The bank doesn’t need to give you advance notice or obtain a court order to demand full repayment.

But under Article 4(4) of the Personal Loan Agreement format approved by the UAE Central Bank, if you miss three consecutive or six non-consecutive monthly payments, it’s considered a default.

Here’s how it all works — and what you can do before things get that far.

But under UAE law, missing payments doesn’t just hurt your credit score — it can quickly turn into a legal issue, with the risk of default, court cases, or even a travel ban.

Dubai: If you’ve fallen behind on your credit card payments in the UAE, you’re not alone. Many residents struggle to keep up, especially when unexpected expenses pile up.

The court may also ask the bank to post a financial guarantee in case the travel ban is later found to be unjustified.

The travel ban stays in effect until the debt is resolved, but it can be lifted if:

A travel ban isn’t automatic — the bank has to prove the debt and show that it’s serious and due. The court then decides whether to issue the order.

If the outstanding balance is more than Dh10,000, the bank can also request a travel ban from the court under Article 324 of Federal Decree-Law No. 42 of 2022 (Civil Procedure Code).

If a security cheque was part of the agreement, the bank can present it as evidence of your obligation.

If the court rules against you, the bank can proceed with execution proceedings — this may include asset seizure, salary deductions, or travel bans.

If your situation is serious, you can also consider applying under the UAE Insolvency Law, which lets individuals restructure debts legally without criminal penalties.

If you’re struggling to pay, talk to your bank early. Most banks prefer helping you find a solution rather than going through legal action.

The sooner you act, the more options you’ll have — and the less likely you’ll face legal complications or travel restrictions.

Missing a few payments isn’t a crime, but ignoring your debt can have serious financial and legal consequences in the UAE.

Justin Varghese Your Money Editor

Justin is a personal finance author and seasoned business journalist with over a decade of experience. He makes it his mission to break down complex financial topics and make them clear, relatable, and relevant—helping everyday readers navigate today’s economy with confidence. Before returning to his Middle Eastern roots, where he was born and raised, Justin worked as a Business Correspondent at Reuters, reporting on equities and economic trends across both the Middle East and Asia-Pacific regions.