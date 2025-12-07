The judges found the bank had failed to verify his identity and signature
Dubai: A man who discovered that a credit card had been fraudulently issued in his name, and that he allegedly owed more than Dh200,000 on it, has won a court ruling clearing him of all liability after judges found the bank had failed to verify his identity and signature.
According to Emarat Al Youm, the man learned of the card only when a bank employee called to demand payment of Dh165,700 in outstanding charges.
He later discovered that an impersonator had forged his signature, opened an account, and obtained a credit card with the assistance of a bank employee who falsely confirmed his presence during the application process. Criminal proceedings against the impersonator resulted in a conviction.
The Abu Dhabi Commercial Court found that the fraud was enabled by “negligence and lack of professional vigilance” on the part of bank staff, noting that the bank failed to produce a complete account-opening form or any valid service agreement signed by the customer.
A court-appointed expert concluded that the transactions and documentation were processed without the basic safeguards required for such financial operations.
The court ruled that the man bore no responsibility for the account or the Dh200,527 in disputed charges.
It ordered the bank to cancel all related claims and compensate him for the material and reputational harm he suffered, citing the damage to his credit record. The bank was also directed to pay fees and legal costs.
