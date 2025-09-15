UAE schools enforce strict digital use policy to ensure safe learning environment

Strict rules issued on student use of digital tech, devices, and the internet in schools
Abu Dhabi: In a bid to ensure a safe and well-regulated digital learning environment, public school administrations have issued a unified directive imposing strict regulations on students’ use of digital technologies, electronic devices, and internet networks within schools. The directive is based on a newly introduced “Acceptable Use Policy” for digital technologies.
Schools have circulated this policy among students, who have reviewed its provisions and signed a pledge to comply with its rules and instructions, which aim to maintain a safe and organised digital educational setting.
The policy, communicated to all students, emphasises regulating the use of technology on school premises, ensuring it is applied strictly for educational and pedagogical purposes. It prohibits misuse that could harm the institution or individuals and safeguards the integrity of school networks and devices.
School administrations highlighted that among the most critical prohibitions and rules contained in the Acceptable Use Policy are:
• Not disclosing or sharing personal information without explicit consent.
• Prohibiting the use of cameras or sharing personal photos unless expressly authorised.
• Banning the publication or circulation of any content that could harm the reputation of the country, the school, or individuals.
• Strictly forbidding attempts to hack, alter, or access other users’ data and passwords.
The policy also bans downloading or installing unauthorised software, sharing files that could compromise the safety of networks and devices, and using school networks to develop harmful programs or engage in illegal activities. Respect for intellectual property rights is mandated, with a prohibition on copying or distributing protected materials without permission from the rights holder.
Furthermore, the policy reinforces values of respect and discipline in online interactions, prohibiting offensive language, racist statements, and all forms of hate speech or harassment.
The new regulations and policies stipulate that excessive personal use of the network or violations of its provisions will result in disciplinary measures under school rules and regulations. The policy explicitly prohibits opening untrusted links or attachments from unknown sources, as well as playing games unless expressly authorised by the teacher for educational purposes.
The Acceptable Use Policy also includes a pledge form requiring each student to write their name, grade, and signature as a formal commitment to adhere to its terms—ensuring students’ awareness of their digital responsibilities.
According to school administrations, this initiative reflects schools’ efforts to provide a balanced learning environment that benefits from the advantages of technology while minimising its risks. Clear rules safeguard privacy, prevent misuse, and guarantee responsible use of devices and networks to serve the educational process.
Administrations also expressed appreciation to parents for their cooperation and their vital role in supporting the implementation of this policy and ensuring their children’s compliance.
All users of school computers and internet services are strictly prohibited from committing the following violations:
• Using email to threaten, harass, or bully others.
• Sending or posting disturbing images online.
• Engaging in any form of piracy, including music, movies, or software.
• Sharing passwords, using or distributing others’ passwords.
• Violating copyright laws by downloading or copying electronic files for personal use.
• Sharing confidential school matters or information without authorization.
• Compromising the school’s electronic systems by introducing malicious software.
• Using the internet for personal purposes.
• Accessing unauthorised websites.
• Distributing false, offensive, or defamatory information.
• Using inappropriate or threatening language in communications.
• Damaging devices or software.
• Intentionally causing harm to another person’s work or programs.
• Engaging in cyberbullying.
• Online impersonation or misrepresentation of identity.
• Claiming ownership of others’ work.
• Accessing pornographic websites or sites promoting hate, discrimination, or racism.
• Disclosing personal information without permission.
• Accessing social networking sites without authorization.
• Using another person’s information, work, or images without consent.
