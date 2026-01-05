This safety enforcement ensures students reach their destinations without incident
Dubai: Abu Dhabi Police have issued a fresh warning to motorists to obey school bus ‘stop’ arms or face significant penalties, as more than one million students across the UAE return to classrooms for the start of the second term today.
The reminder comes as approximately 1.1 million pupils from kindergarten to Grade 12 resumed studies on Monday, 5 January, following the winter break. With school transport back in full operation, Abu Dhabi Police confirmed that specialised radar systems mounted on buses are now active to electronically detect drivers who fail to halt when students are boarding or disembarking.
Under UAE traffic laws, the requirements for stopping vary depending on the layout of the road. On single-lane carriages, motorists travelling in both directions must come to a complete stop at a distance of at least five metres from the bus. On multi-lane or two-way roads, drivers heading in the same direction as the bus are required to stop, also maintaining the five-metre safety buffer.
Officials stated that those found in violation of Article 91 of the traffic code will be issued a Dh1,000 fine and 10 black points on their driving licence.
"The force is committed to continuously raising traffic awareness among motorists to reduce road accidents and minimise resulting fatalities and serious injuries," a spokesperson for Abu Dhabi Police said, adding that safety campaigns have been intensified to coincide with the start of the new term.
The enforcement measures are part of a broader safety initiative involving strategic partners to ensure students reach their destinations without incident. Alongside the automated radar enforcement, authorities have also launched educational briefings specifically for school bus drivers to review essential safety protocols.
This term, which runs for 69 days according to the Ministry of Education calendar, is scheduled to last nine weeks. The session includes 47 days of classroom instruction and a three-day midterm break in February, ensuring a balance between academic achievement and student wellbeing.
Sign up for the Daily Briefing
Get the latest news and updates straight to your inbox