GOLD/FOREX
DUBAI 24°C
PRAYER TIMES
UAE
UAE

UAE: Term two grades in public schools will rely on continuous assessment

The evaluation will rely on coursework and ongoing assessments

Last updated:
Huda Ata, Special to Gulf News
1 MIN READ
Add as a preferred source on Google
UAE: Term two grades in public schools will rely on continuous assessment
Gulf News Archives

Dubai: The UAE’s Ministry of Education said that Term Two grades for students in public schools will be determined based on continuous assessments, including projects and assignments completed during the academic term.

In a statement, the ministry said the evaluation will rely on coursework and ongoing assessments carried out throughout the term, which will form the basis for calculating students’ final grades for the second term.

The ministry added that private schools will determine the appropriate approach for completing the term and assessing students, in line with their approved academic policies, with each school informing parents and students of the procedures it will follow.

The announcement comes after the UAE authorities decided to bring forward the spring break for students in schools and universities, with the holiday scheduled to run from March 9 to March 22. Classes and official working hours will resume on Monday, March 23, according to the Ministry of Education and the Ministry of Higher Education and Scientific Research.

Huda AtaSpecial to Gulf News
Huda Ata is an independent writer based in the UAE.
Show More

Get Updates on Topics You Choose

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.
Up Next

Related Stories

This photo shows pupils in a primary school class using AI for maths lesson

UAE approves new 2026–2027 teaching plan with AI

3m read
UAE outlines new eligibility rules for public school

UAE outlines new eligibility rules for public school

3m read
Ministry of Education mandates English for advanced-track subjects from 2026-27

UAE mandates English for maths, science in schools

2m read
Children must meet age cut-offs by December 31 under new ministry guidelines.

School admission ages for 2026-27 clarified in the UAE

2m read