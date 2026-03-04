UAE: Term two grades in public schools will rely on continuous assessment

The evaluation will rely on coursework and ongoing assessments
Dubai: The UAE’s Ministry of Education said that Term Two grades for students in public schools will be determined based on continuous assessments, including projects and assignments completed during the academic term.
In a statement, the ministry said the evaluation will rely on coursework and ongoing assessments carried out throughout the term, which will form the basis for calculating students’ final grades for the second term.
The ministry added that private schools will determine the appropriate approach for completing the term and assessing students, in line with their approved academic policies, with each school informing parents and students of the procedures it will follow.
The announcement comes after the UAE authorities decided to bring forward the spring break for students in schools and universities, with the holiday scheduled to run from March 9 to March 22. Classes and official working hours will resume on Monday, March 23, according to the Ministry of Education and the Ministry of Higher Education and Scientific Research.