Dubai: The Ministry of Education has unveiled a comprehensive set of conditions and controls governing registration in public schools across the UAE for the 2026-27 academic year, aiming to ensure fairness, equal opportunity and consistency across educational pathways from kindergarten through Grade 12.
In a detailed admissions guide, the ministry said public school enrolment will be limited to five categories of students:
UAE nationals,
children of Emirati mothers,
citizens of GCC countries,
children of diplomats, and
students admitted under special decrees.
Each category is subject to specific requirements, including the submission of valid official documents such as Emirates ID cards or diplomatic identification, depending on status.
The ministry stressed that applications from students transferring from unaccredited education systems, or from outside the approved residential catchment areas, will not be accepted, Emarat Al Youm reported.
The admissions process is structured around clearly defined student categories, including first-time entrants to formal education, students transferring from private schools or institutes inside or outside the UAE, as well as those moving from applied technology institutes or public schools.
The framework is designed to ensure equitable allocation of school places and educational stability, in line with approved policies and geographic zoning.
According to the guide, admissions are determined primarily by the student’s residential area. Academic certificates issued outside the UAE must be officially attested and equivalency-approved, with limited exemptions for certificates issued by public schools in GCC countries, subject to specific conditions.
Special procedures have been introduced for students of determination. Registration begins with an online application, followed by a diagnostic assessment at inclusive education centres, which determines eligibility for enrolment in a public school or kindergarten.
Required documentation includes recent medical and psychological reports, individual education plans, transition reports, and a determination card where available. Assessment results remain valid for the full academic year, without the need for reapplication.
The guide introduces key updates to age eligibility for kindergarten and Grade 1, adopting 31 December of the year of enrolment as the unified reference date for age calculation. This policy will take effect from the 2026-27 academic year and applies to students not previously enrolled in any education system.
Parents of children born between 1 September and 31 December 2021 will be given the flexibility to enrol their children in either Kindergarten 1 or Kindergarten 2, based on parental preference.
Under the revised criteria, Kindergarten 1 is open to children born in 2022, Kindergarten 2 to those born in 2021, and Grade 1 to children born in 2020, provided the student is at least six years old and not older than eight by the end of December 2026.
The ministry stressed that registration will be conducted exclusively through its official website or smart application. Schools are required to review applications within three working days, after which parents will be notified of the outcome, whether initial acceptance, a request for additional documents, or rejection.
Final admission is conditional on meeting all requirements and successfully completing any required interviews.
A dedicated section of the guide also outlines admission criteria for the advanced track in Cycle 2, including minimum academic thresholds in English, mathematics and science, as well as passing approved entrance assessments, subject to seat availability and geographic priority.
The ministry warned that failure to register within the announced timeframe may result in limited school availability within the student’s residential zone, the inability to secure school transport, and parental responsibility for providing textbooks.
Separately, the Knowledge and Human Development Authority announced revised school day arrangements for private schools in Dubai during the holy month of Ramadan.
Under the new guidelines, the school day will not exceed five hours from Monday to Thursday, while classes on Fridays must conclude no later than 11.30am to allow students and staff to attend Friday prayers.
KHDA said the measures are intended to align the educational environment with the spiritual atmosphere of Ramadan, while ensuring continuity of learning without placing undue strain on students during fasting hours.
The authority also advised schools to exempt fasting students from physical education classes during the day, citing health and safety considerations, and urged school administrations to coordinate school timings with parents to support a balanced daily routine during the month.