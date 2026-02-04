Parents are seeking clarity on KHDA’s latest admission updates and age cut-offs
Dubai: For parents applying for pre-kindergarten and kindergarten places in Dubai, the admissions process is now guided by the new age cut-off policy announced in December 2025 by the Ministry of Education.
Recently, Dubai's Knowledge and Human Development Authority (KHDA) issued further clarification on the updated rules, which means some children who were previously expected to join FS1 may now need to enter FS2 instead.
The change has come at a difficult time, with placements for the 2026–27 academic year filling up quickly and some families being told there is limited capacity to accommodate the shift.
“My child was due to start FS1 in August, however, due to the new ruling and an October 2022 birth date, we have been informed that my child must now enter FS2. Unfortunately, we have also been told that there are no available spaces in FS2. Schools physically can't expand to accommodate all these displaced children sadly. This leaves us in an extremely difficult position,” stated a Dubai-based parent (who did not want to be named). "This announcement is released in January, and we had signed and paid the deposit for FS1 in Oct-Nov and had secured our spot since then."
Other parents, who also asked to remain anonymous, said they understand the regulations but are seeking flexibility, an increase in available seats, and for schools to honour original applications submitted for FS1. Some have also raised questions about whether children will be ready to skip a stage and move directly into FS2.
Gulf News reached out to KHDA to address parents’ concerns. KHDA said it has a responsibility to implement federal legislation, while also recognising that children develop at different paces.
“KHDA has a regulatory responsibility to implement federal legislation, ensuring alignment across emirates and supporting consistent, long-term academic progression for all learners. Compliance with this legislation is mandatory and not subject to local discretion or exception.
At the same time, KHDA acknowledges that children vary in readiness and developmental needs. Within the updated admission age federal framework effective from the 2026-27 academic year, educational institutions and parents are encouraged to work together to support children through this transition in a way that supports their wellbeing and ensures access to high-quality learning.
KHDA remains committed to equitable access to quality education for all students without compromising regulatory consistency or academic standards.”
According to the FAQ section on the KHDA website, the age cut-off date for admission to Pre-Kindergarten, KG1/FS2, KG2/Year 1 and Grade 1/Year 2 has been amended for schools and Early Childhood Centres (ECCs) that begin the academic year in August or September.
For these institutions, the cut-off date has been moved to December 31, replacing the previous deadline of August 31. This amendment will apply from the 2026–2027 academic year.
Pre-K
Children must be 3 years old by December 31 of the admission year.
British curriculum: FS1 (Foundation Stage 1)
French curriculum: Petite Section (PS)
Other international curriculum: Pre-KG
KG1
Children must be 4 years old by December 31 of the admission year.
British curriculum: FS2 (Foundation Stage 2)
French curriculum: Moyenne Section (MS)
Other international curriculum: KG1
KG2
Children must be 5 years old by December 31 of the admission year.
British curriculum: Year 1
French curriculum: Grande Section (GS)
Other international curriculum: KG2
Grade 1
Children must be 6 years old by December 31 of the admission year.
British curriculum: Year 2
French curriculum: Cours Préparatoire (CP)
Other international curriculum: Grade 1
KHDA said the amended age eligibility requirements apply to new students enrolling in a school or Early Childhood Centre for the first time, based on the approved cut-off dates and levels outlined above. Students who are already enrolled in schools or ECCs will not be affected by the amendment.
Under the latest KHDA notice, the children most impacted include those born between September and December 2022, who were previously offered seats for Pre-K (FS1) for the 2026–27 academic year but must now be placed in KG1 (FS2) under the revised age cut-off rules.
What is the latest update?
Born Sept–Dec 2021: Possible flexible placement into FS2/KG1
Born Sept–Dec 2022: FS2/KG1
Born Sept–Dec 2023: FS1/Pre-K
These changes will affect schools and Early Childhood Centres (ECCs) that begin their academic year in August or September. Institutions that start in April will continue to follow the current age requirements, with March 31 remaining as the cut-off date.
