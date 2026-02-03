Strategic cooperation to bring benefits of global youth leadership programmes to Dubai
Dubai: Every young person in Dubai is about to have access to one of the world's most respected youth development programmes.
Dubai's Knowledge and Human Development Authority (KHDA) on Tuesday announced a strategic cooperation agreement with the Duke of Edinburgh's International Award Foundation at the World Governments Summit (WGS).
The move is expected to open up internationally recognised leadership and life-skills pathways for Dubai students, beyond the classrooms and exams.
The agreement reflects a shared belief that preparing young people for the future requires more than academic achievement alone. It recognises the importance of leadership, resilience, confidence, service, and wellbeing as essential life skills for success in an increasingly complex and rapidly changing world.
Aisha Miran, Director General of KHDA said: "Our vision for education in Dubai is to prepare young people not only for exams, but for life. Through the Education 33 strategy, we are focused on developing confident, capable, and future-ready learners with strong character, leadership skills, and a sense of purpose. This partnership reflects our shared commitment to youth development and to expanding meaningful, internationally recognised non-formal learning opportunities that support young people in reaching their full potential."
Martin Houghton-Brown, Secretary General of the Duke of Edinburgh's International Award Foundation said: "We are delighted to be working closely with KHDA to understand how to make sure that every young person, from every background, can develop skills for the challenges and opportunities of life and work in the 21st century. We look forward to learning from Dubai's young people, their parents and educators over the coming months."
This partnership brings together the Duke of Edinburgh's International Award's more than seven decades of global expertise in empowering young people, with KHDA's Education 33 Strategy, which places strong emphasis on future-ready skills, holistic development, and learner-centric education.
The agreement establishes a framework for strategic dialogue and exploration to strengthen youth leadership, life skills, and character development, aligned with Dubai's long-term education and human development ambitions.
As part of the partnership, the two organisations will explore ways to promote and position internationally recognised non-formal learning pathways within Dubai's education ecosystem, while ensuring alignment with local priorities and aspirations.
By working together, both organisations will be listening to Dubai's youth, their parents and teachers, so that the partnership is driven by their needs and aspirations. Together, the two entities aim to ensure that all of Dubai's young people have the opportunity to develop the skills, confidence, and leadership essential for success in the modern world.
Guided by the Education 33 Strategy, KHDA is working to build an agile, inclusive, and future-ready education system that supports lifelong learning and empowers every individual to thrive in a rapidly changing world.
KHDA's efforts contribute to the goals of the Dubai Plan 33 and its social and economic agendas and support the emirate's vision to be a global leader in innovation, talent development, and quality of life.
The Duke of Edinburgh's International Award is a global framework for non-formal education, empowering young people to develop skills, resilience, and a spirit of service.
Founded in 1956 by HRH The Duke of Edinburgh, Prince Philip, the Award has grown from a UK-based initiative into the world's most widely recognised youth achievement framework, delivered in more than 130 countries and territories with 1.2 million participants annually.
As the Award approaches its 70th anniversary, more than 1,500 young people begin their Award journey every day, engaging in activities from environmental restoration and volunteering to skills development and adventurous journeys.
The programme equips young people aged 14 to 24 with essential skills for life and work, including confidence, empathy, teamwork, resilience and leadership, through experiential learning beyond the classroom.
