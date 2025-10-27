KHDA and INJAZ UAE partner to boost entrepreneurship education in Dubai schools

E33 Strategy launches initiatives to forge entrepreneurial, job-ready students
Dubai: The Knowledge and Human Development Authority (KHDA) in Dubai has formalised a collaboration agreement with INJAZ UAE, a non-profit organisation focused on promoting entrepreneurship education and youth empowerment, and a part of the global Junior Achievement (JA) network.
This partnership is designed to deliver programs centered on entrepreneurship, work-readiness, and financial literacy to students across Dubai, aligning directly with the objectives of the Education 33 (E33) Strategy.
KHDA and INJAZ UAE will jointly develop and execute experiential learning initiatives aimed at cultivating an entrepreneurial mindset in students, boosting their preparedness for the job market, and deepening their grasp of financial principles. The collaboration will also facilitate the sharing of knowledge and best practices in skills development, while strengthening participation from the private sector.
Dr. Amna Almaazmi, CEO of Growth and Human Development at KHDA, stated that the E33 Strategy is committed to providing every learner with future-ready skills that match Dubai’s economic and social goals, emphasising lifelong learning, entrepreneurship, employability, and financial literacy. She stressed the belief that students should graduate with not only academic knowledge but also the skills, confidence, and mindset essential for success in life and work. Dr. Almaazmi expressed appreciation for INJAZ UAE's role in connecting education with practical opportunities, underscoring the joint effort to develop a generation of confident, capable, and creative leaders who will contribute to Dubai’s future economy.
Razan Bashiti, CEO of INJAZ UAE, expressed pride in the partnership with KHDA to cultivate the entrepreneurial spirit among Dubai's student body. She highlighted INJAZ UAE’s mission to empower young people with the necessary skills and perspective to translate their ideas into impact. By integrating entrepreneurship, financial literacy, and career readiness into schools, the partnership helps students link their current learning to future opportunities. Through this agreement, the organisations aspire to motivate more students to innovate, create, and lead.
The agreement was signed during an event co-hosted by KHDA and INJAZ UAE, which focused on the key areas of entrepreneurship, financial literacy, and work-readiness. Attendees included Aisha Miran, Director General of KHDA, and Faisal bin Juma Belhoul, the newly appointed Chairperson of INJAZ UAE, alongside representatives from approximately 30 private schools in Dubai, as well as several student entrepreneurs.
The forum underlined the vital need to incorporate entrepreneurship education into the student learning journey. A panel discussion, led by Naila Al Moosawi, Country Lead – Corporate Citizenship UAE from Accenture, explored methods for empowering young people with the skills, creativity, and confidence required to excel in the future economy. Panelists included Dr. Fatima Bu Ali, Acting Director of Quality Improvement at KHDA; Dr. Ghadeer Abu Shamat, Executive Vice President – GEMS Education and Superintendent & CEO of GEMS Al Khaleej International School; Mohammad Bahaa, Managing Director – Private Sector, MENA, APCO; David Caroll, Senior Vice President – MEA Treasury & Trade at Citi; and Zainab Abdulhameed, a student and winner of INJAZ’s Company of the Year Award.
Students from Dubai National School – Al Twar, who won this year’s INJAZ UAE’s National Company Program competition, presented their project “Raicom”. This team is set to represent the UAE in the upcoming regional finals of the INJAZ Al Arab Youth Entrepreneurship Celebration scheduled for the end of the month. Other student teams also shared their innovative projects, showcasing their creativity and forward-looking vision.
INJAZ UAE also provided an overview of its core programs in entrepreneurship, financial literacy, and career-readiness, emphasizing that innovation and enterprise are crucial elements for both individual and economic prosperity.
Dubai’s E33 strategy aims to fundamentally reform the education landscape by making students the central focus of learning and addressing their varied aspirations. Its goal is to ensure that every learner in Dubai acquires the skills, mindset, and opportunities necessary to thrive throughout all stages of life, from early childhood to higher education and beyond, thereby enabling them to become active contributors to Dubai’s future.
