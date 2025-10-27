KHDA and INJAZ UAE partner to boost entrepreneurship education in Dubai schools

Dr. Amna Almaazmi, CEO of Growth and Human Development at KHDA, stated that the E33 Strategy is committed to providing every learner with future-ready skills that match Dubai’s economic and social goals, emphasising lifelong learning, entrepreneurship, employability, and financial literacy. She stressed the belief that students should graduate with not only academic knowledge but also the skills, confidence, and mindset essential for success in life and work. Dr. Almaazmi expressed appreciation for INJAZ UAE's role in connecting education with practical opportunities, underscoring the joint effort to develop a generation of confident, capable, and creative leaders who will contribute to Dubai’s future economy.