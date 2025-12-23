Beyond the Pitch: How Meydan Free Zone supports the work of building a business

That is why The Final Pitch Dubai works as a lens on how entrepreneurship is actually evaluated. Presented by Meydan Free Zone, the show does not treat pitching as spectacle, but as a discipline, a moment of exposure that demands clarity, preparation and resilience. Created and hosted by John Aguilar, and guided by investor-judges Jigar Sagar and Sami Khoreibi, the series reflects a view of entrepreneurship grounded in responsibility rather than hype.