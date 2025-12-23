Beyond the Pitch: How Meydan Free Zone supports the work of building a business

Why the free zone’s involvement with The Final Pitch Dubai reflects a broader approach
Entrepreneurship is often discussed at its most visible moment: the pitch. But anyone who has built a company knows that what matters more is what happens before and after — the infrastructure, guidance and patience that allow ambition to take form.
That is why The Final Pitch Dubai works as a lens on how entrepreneurship is actually evaluated. Presented by Meydan Free Zone, the show does not treat pitching as spectacle, but as a discipline, a moment of exposure that demands clarity, preparation and resilience. Created and hosted by John Aguilar, and guided by investor-judges Jigar Sagar and Sami Khoreibi, the series reflects a view of entrepreneurship grounded in responsibility rather than hype.
What makes the partnership with Meydan Free Zone especially telling is that the values on screen mirror the work the free zone is doing off it.
At a foundational level, Meydan Free Zone lowers the friction of starting and operating a business — through business licensing, company setup and regulatory clarity. But its role extends further. By backing platforms like The Final Pitch Dubai, it signals that entrepreneurship is not just about incorporation; it is about education, exposure and access to experienced judgment.
Support operates on multiple layers. There is the practical — enabling founders to enter the market efficiently. There is the strategic — connecting entrepreneurs to networks, mentors and capital. And there is the cultural — reinforcing the idea that building a business is a long game, one that rewards discipline over immediacy.
In this sense, The Final Pitch Dubai functions as both a showcase and a statement. It reflects an ecosystem that is ready to challenge founders, support them through complexity, and take their ambitions seriously.
Entrepreneurship does not thrive on encouragement alone. It thrives where structure meets belief. By aligning itself with that reality, Meydan Free Zone positions itself not just as a place to start a company, but as a partner in the work of building one.
