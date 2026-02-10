Dubai Duty Free Tennis Championships – Top 5 Women’s moments

At just 17 years and 299 days old, Mirra Andreeva became the youngest player ever to win the Dubai Duty Free Tennis Championships in 2025 and, crucially, the youngest WTA 1000 champion since the format began in 2009. Her title run in Dubai not only etched her name into the tournament record books but also catapulted her into the WTA Top 10 for the first time, making her the first teenager to reach that ranking milestone since Nicole Vaidisova in 2007.