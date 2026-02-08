Eight months pregnant, Indian shooter shines at Asian Championship

Meghana Sajjanar wins individual bronze and a team gold medal on Sunday
Dubai: Inspiring stories often emerge from the world of sports, and Meghana Sajjanar’s recent performance is no exception. At eight months pregnant, the Indian shooter delivered a remarkable display at the Asian Championship held at the Dr. Karni Singh Shooting Range, earning both individual bronze and a team gold medal on Sunday.
The 32-year-old showcased exceptional mental resilience, competing fiercely alongside some of the best in her field in the eight-woman final. While Elavenil Valarivan, one of India’s top shooters in the women’s 10m air rifle category, took the gold with a stunning final score of 252.0, it was Meghana who truly captured attention. Her ability to endure the physical challenges of standing for long hours during the qualification and final rounds was nothing short of inspiring.
“The difference was so small, it could’ve gone either way,” Meghana said afterward. “Every shot mattered. I just stayed calm and focused on executing each one.”
Indian badminton champion PV Sindhu lauded Meghana’s determination. On social media, she wrote, “Eight months pregnant and still stepping onto the range to win a bronze medal. Meghna, my friend, watching you do this fills me with so much respect and admiration. You remind us that strength comes in many forms, and courage and heart always find a way. Powerful women like you don’t just inspire, you make all of us believe a little more. Keep flying and keep inspiring.”
Although Meghana has been representing India since 2017, she often remained in the background due to stiff competition within the national team. However, in recent months, her fortunes have shifted. Just a few months into her pregnancy last year, she claimed her first individual World Cup medal, a bronze, in Ningbo, China.
“She’s been on the rise. In China last year, she seized her opportunity and returned with a medal. Today, she showed incredible strength during the final,” said Deepali Deshpande, head coach of India’s national rifle team, who has been a key part of Meghana’s journey.
Rakesh Manpat, Meghana’s personal coach since 2009-10, has been a major influence on her career. His guidance has helped her overcome the unique challenges of competing while pregnant. “There have certainly been challenges — psychologically, physically, and with the equipment. But all credit goes to Meghana for how she’s managed everything. She kept believing in herself, and the federation trusted her to deliver. The team medal was at stake, and she rose to the occasion, delivering a gold for the team,” said Rakesh.
