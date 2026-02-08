Eight months pregnant, Indian shooter shines at Asian Championship

Rakesh Manpat, Meghana’s personal coach since 2009-10, has been a major influence on her career. His guidance has helped her overcome the unique challenges of competing while pregnant. “There have certainly been challenges — psychologically, physically, and with the equipment. But all credit goes to Meghana for how she’s managed everything. She kept believing in herself, and the federation trusted her to deliver. The team medal was at stake, and she rose to the occasion, delivering a gold for the team,” said Rakesh.

Although Meghana has been representing India since 2017, she often remained in the background due to stiff competition within the national team. However, in recent months, her fortunes have shifted. Just a few months into her pregnancy last year, she claimed her first individual World Cup medal, a bronze, in Ningbo, China.

Indian badminton champion PV Sindhu lauded Meghana’s determination. On social media, she wrote, “Eight months pregnant and still stepping onto the range to win a bronze medal. Meghna, my friend, watching you do this fills me with so much respect and admiration. You remind us that strength comes in many forms, and courage and heart always find a way. Powerful women like you don’t just inspire, you make all of us believe a little more. Keep flying and keep inspiring.”

The 32-year-old showcased exceptional mental resilience, competing fiercely alongside some of the best in her field in the eight-woman final. While Elavenil Valarivan, one of India’s top shooters in the women’s 10m air rifle category, took the gold with a stunning final score of 252.0, it was Meghana who truly captured attention. Her ability to endure the physical challenges of standing for long hours during the qualification and final rounds was nothing short of inspiring.

Jai is a seasoned journalist with more than two decades of experience across India and the UAE, specialising in sports reporting. Throughout his distinguished career, he has had the privilege of covering some of the biggest names and events in sports, including cricket, tennis, Formula 1 and golf. A former first-division cricket league captain himself, he brings not only a deep understanding of the game but also a cricketer's discipline to his work. His unique blend of athletic insight and journalistic expertise gives him a wide-ranging perspective that enriches his storytelling, making his coverage both detailed and engaging. Driven by an unrelenting passion for sports, he continues to craft compelling narratives that resonate with readers. As the day winds down for most, he begins his work, ensuring that the most captivating stories make it to the print edition in time for readers to receive them bright and early the next morning.