The women’s individual sabre competition at the 2024 Olympics saw three contestants on the podium. Twenty-six-year-old Egyptian fencer Nada Hafez revealed she was seven months pregnant when she competed on the third day of the Paris 2024 Olympics.

In a recent post on Instagram by Hafez, she revealed she was seven months pregnant. She wrote, “What appears to you as two players on the podium, they were actually three! It was me, my competitor, and my yet-to-come to our world, little baby!”

Hafez went on to share how lucky she was. She said, “I’m lucky to have shared the trust of my husband and that of my family to be able to come this far. This specific Olympics was different; Three times *Olympian* but this time carrying a little Olympian one!”

Hailing from Cairo, the Olympian beat Elizabeth Tartakovsky of the United States 15-13 to advance to the last 16. But she was knocked out after she lost 15-7 to Jeon Hayoung of South Korea at the Grand Palais.

The post by Hafez said, “My baby and I had our fair share of challenges, be it both physical and emotional. The rollercoaster of pregnancy is tough on its own, but having to fight to keep the balance of life and sports was nothing short of strenuous, however worth it. I’m writing this post to say that pride fills my being for securing my place in the round of 16!”