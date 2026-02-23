USA wins men’s ice hockey gold for the first time in 46 years

The final gold medal of the Games was secured by Jack Hughes, who, despite suffering a broken tooth during the match, buried the decisive shot to etch his name into American sporting history.

The USA men’s win was the second ice hockey final between USA and Canada at Milan-Cortina 2026, after the American women triumphed in their gold medal match - also 2-1 in overtime.

The Americans struck first when Matt Boldy scored early to put the underdogs ahead, but Canada responded when Cale Makar evened the game late in the second period. USA goaltender Connor Hellebuyck was outstanding throughout, stopping over 40 shots to keep the score level and force extra time.

Just 1 minute 41 seconds into overtime, Hughes delivered the golden goal on a 3-on-3 play to break the deadlock and spark wild celebrations from the U.S. side.

The contest carried added intensity, heightened in part by the return of NHL players to the Olympics for the first time since 2014. Their presence elevated both the quality of play and the stakes surrounding the rivalry.

There was also a political backdrop to the showdown. When the two teams met in February 2025, tensions simmered amid comments from U.S. President Donald Trump about imposing tariffs on Canada and referring to the country as the “51st state.”

Trump did not attend the final in Milan, nor did Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney, who instead was pictured watching from Quebec. Following the game, the official White House account on X posted an image of a bald eagle, a symbol of the US, attacking a Canada goose, in response to a message from former Canadian prime minister Justin Trudeau.

Meanwhile, Kash Patel, director of the Federal Bureau of Investigation, joined the American players in their locker room celebrations, and the team reportedly received a congratulatory video call from Trump after securing victory.

The USA earnt their country's 12th gold of the Games, finishing second in the medal table behind Norway, whilst Canada end in 11 th

After the game, USA players carried the jersey of former team mate Johnny Gaudreau who was killed by a drunk driver in August 2024.

