Disability is not in the body, it’s in the mind: Kuwait’s Paralympic medallist Faisal Al Rajhi

Faisal secured a historic bronze medal for Kuwait at Paris 2024 Paralympics
Dubai: When Faisal Al Rajhi crossed the finish line at the Paris 2024 Paralympic Games, he wasn’t just racing for a medal – he was racing for a dream he had carried for years.
Competing in the men’s 5,000m wheelchair T54 races, Faisal secured a historic bronze medal for Kuwait. But for him, the moment felt bigger than the podium.
“I still cannot describe my feeling,” he says as he celebrates his first podiums - men's 1500 m and men's 5000 m wheelchair T54 - of the 2026 season at the Dubai 2026 World Para Athletics Grand Prix. “It was like a dream just to participate in this event -not even talking about getting a medal.”
Paris was special. Before that, he had already won gold in Kobe 2024 Worlds in Japan among other international medals, but the Paralympic podium in Paris was the one he felt was missing from his cabinet.
“It was a turning point in my life,” he explains. “I had won different medals before, but this one in Paris was the one I missed. When I finally got it, it was an indescribable feeling.”
The first person he thought of wasn’t a coach, a teammate, or even himself.
“The first person I called was my mother,” he recalls. “When I heard her crying, I really cannot describe that feeling.”
Interestingly, wheelchair racing was not his first love. Faisal started his sports journey playing basketball. But something inside him wanted a different challenge.
“I started this sport by accident,” he says. “Basketball was my main game, but it’s a team sport. I wanted an individual sport where I could know myself.”
That decision changed his life. Training, however, was never easy, especially under Kuwait’s intense summer heat.
“The most difficult thing is training,” he admits. “Especially because of the weather. It’s too hot. But if you have a goal in your mind, nothing can stop you.”
His discipline is relentless – he trains five to six hours a day, often sacrificing time with family.
“Before Paris, imagine being with your family but not really seeing them,” he explains. “Training, resting, eating, then training again. Sometimes you need to sacrifice for your goal.”
Behind Faisal’s strength stands a powerful support system. His club, Kuwait Club for People of Determination, played a major role in shaping his career.
“Because of my club and the president’s support, I reached where I am today,” he says gratefully.
And then there is his coach — the man who has trained him since he was just 12 years old.
“He is still training me until today,” Faisal says. “He supported me in everything.”
But his biggest emotional strength comes from home.
“My family always supported me — even when I lose,” he says. “They encourage me in sport and in my life.”
Born with his disability, Faisal never saw it as a limitation.
“For me, it’s not a problem,” he says firmly. “Disability is not in the body. It’s in the mind. If your mindset is strong, everything is possible.”
His message is not only for athletes but especially for parents.
“I want to tell parents: let your children pursue their passion,” he says. “And for young people: discipline, confidence, and hard work are the keys to success.”
Despite winning bronze in Paris, Faisal’s hunger is far from satisfying.
“I got bronze,” he smiles. “Now I want silver and gold.”
With his eyes set on the Los Angeles 2028 Paralympics, one thing is certain: Faisal Al-Rajhi is not racing against others, he is racing against his own limits.
And if his journey has proven anything, it is this: “If the mind is strong, the finish line is only the beginning.”