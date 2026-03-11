Dubai World Cup 2026 – Everything you need to know

The 30th edition of the Dubai World Cup takes place this month
Dubai: The Dubai World Cup returns to Meydan Racecourse on Saturday 28 March for its 30th edition, here’s everything you need to know about the event.
Despite the ongoing conflict in the Middle East the event is still set to go ahead.
“The 30th Dubai World Cup will take place as scheduled at Meydan Racecourse on Saturday, 28 March 2026,” said Dubai Racing Club.
“Preparations continue as planned and we look forward to welcoming guests and the racing community for the event.”
The Dubai World Cup is one of the world’s richest and most anticipated horse racing events. Held annually at Meydan Racecourse, the event brings together elite horses, jockeys, and trainers from around the globe to compete for multi-million-dollar prize money.
The event was founded in 1996 by His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai. The main race, the Dubai World Cup itself, is run on dirt over 2,000 metres and is the highlight of a full evening of top-level races.
Beyond the racing, the event is also a major social and sporting spectacle in the UAE, attracting celebrities, international visitors, fashion competitions, and global media attention every year.
The Dubai World Cup will serve as the thrilling grand finale of the day, with guests treated to eight exciting races leading up to the main event.
So far, four horses have been confirmed for the race: Forever Young, trained by Yoshito Yahagi; Tumbarumba, trained by Hamad Al-Jehani; Heart Of Honor, trained by Jamie Osborne; and Imperial Emperor, trained by Bhupat Seemar.
More contenders are expected to be added to the field as the event draws closer, with final entries typically confirmed nearer to race day.
This year’s edition will celebrate 30 years of the Dubai World Cup, a spectacular event that ranks among the most prestigious fixtures on the UAE’s sporting calendar.
With $30.5 million in total prize money across nine world-class races, a multiple Guinness World Record-breaking ceremony, and exceptional dining and entertainment, it promises to be Dubai’s premier sporting and social event of the year.
Global pop sensation Jason Derulo has been announced as the headline performer for the post-race concert, bringing his trademark high‑energy show to celebrate the occasion.
The American’s performance is part of his ongoing The Last Dance World Tour. The show will serve as a special tour stop, where he will hit the stage following the final race of the evening.
Last year’s closing ceremony made history by setting three official Guinness World Records, including the largest flying LED screen formed by multi-rotor drones, created using 5,983 drones in formation, and the largest aerial image of a trophy produced by drones.
Access to the concert is included for race ticket holders.
Tickets for the Dubai World Cup are available to purchase through the official website of the Dubai Racing Club. With a range of options on offer, the event caters to everyone from casual racegoers to guests looking for a luxury race-day experience at Meydan Racecourse.
General admission tickets start from AED 40, giving guests access to outdoor Grandstand seating where they can enjoy the racing action along with a variety of dining options at the Mezzanine food court. These tickets also include a complimentary shuttle service from the free remote parking area to Meydan Racecourse.
Another general admission option is Apron Views, priced at AED 450. The Apron Views area is an outdoor social village and home to the Style Stakes, sponsored by Emaar, where guests can enjoy live entertainment, a lively party atmosphere, and a wide selection of food and beverage options.
For those looking for a more premium experience, hospitality packages are available ranging from AED 849 to AED 3,600, offering enhanced seating and dining options. VIP hospitality experiences range from AED 4,000 to AED 22,000, while private suites are also available, with prices typically ranging from AED 5,000 to AED 7,000, providing an exclusive setting with excellent views of the track and first-class service throughout the event.
